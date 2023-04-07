A 23-year-old New Mexico man charged with assault and carjacking in connection with the disappearance of a 62-year-old Navajo woman appeared in U.S. District Court in Flagstaff on Friday and entered a plea of not guilty.

Prosecutors say Preston Henry Tolth assaulted Ella Mae Begay and stole her gray pickup truck in the summer of 2021. The charges against him were not read formally in court Friday.

After Tolth’s plea was entered, prosecutors argued that he should be detained until the start of his trial.

The prosecutor detailed the events of the night Begay disappeared, starting in the very early morning hours of June 15.

An individual had broken into Begay’s daughter’s home in Sweetwater, Arizona. The victim’s daughter called police around 2:30 a.m. and said someone was rummaging through her things, stealing things to drink — a soda and a Gatorade.

According to the prosecutor’s account, the individual left her house and appeared to go to Begay’s home. Footprints leading from Begay’s house to her daughter’s were matched to the defendant’s by federal investigators.

The prosecutor said Tolth had stolen Begay’s gray Ford F-150, which had a broken tailgate, and admitted to driving the vehicle to New Mexico. According to the defendant’s brother, prosecutors said, the truck was sold for “an eight-ball of methamphetamine and a few hundred dollars.”

Tolth was interviewed three times by the FBI, and according to the prosecutor, the defendant told investigators he “snapped,” hitting Begay in the face at least four times. He allegedly left her on the side of the road, and according to prosecutors, “admitted she was ‘probably dead.’”

Begay’s body has not yet been found.

On Friday, Tolth entered the U.S. District Courtroom in handcuffs, flanked by U.S. Marshals. He was greeted by a courtroom filled with people wearing bright red shirts with Begay’s face printed on the front. A dozen hoodies and T-shirts were printed with phrases such as “No more stolen sisters” and “Ella Mae, gone but not forgotten.”

All eyes were on the young man, whose expression was hard to read under straight black hair that hung over his face.

“This is the first time I’ve seen him in person,” said Begay’s son, who appeared before the federal magistrate to speak against Tolth’s temporary release. “I wanted to see him today. To see his reaction, what his body language is. There’s nothing coming out of this except pain.”

Seraphine Warren is Begay’s niece. Following her aunt’s disappearance, she walked from Begay’s home in Sweetwater to Washington, D.C., spending more than 10 months raising awareness about missing and murdered Indigenous women.

Warren stood shoulder to shoulder with her uncle Friday, addressing Judge Camille Bibles and the defendant in a tearful plea for answers and for the judge to keep Tolth in custody until his trial date.

Warren tearfully described her aunt, a professional weaver, as cautious and soft-spoken. Warren said that drove her to “be loud and get justice for her.”

At a podium at the front of the Flagstaff courtroom, Warren turned from the judge to face the defendant. Her voice rose as she pleaded with Tolth, saying, “We know what you did. Please tell us where my aunt is ... this is a nightmare.”

Overcome with emotion, Warren began to cry, and in a powerful but broken voice returned to speaking to the judge. She said she did not believe Tolth should be released because he might harm someone else. Preventing tragedy, she said, is part of what drove her to walk across the nation.

“All I ask for is to find my aunt, so we can find her and get closure. ... Listen to my cries. We can’t go any longer without bringing her home,” Warren said.

Bibles said she believed the charges involve senseless acts of extreme violence that occurred in the middle of the night — when people should reasonably expect to be safe in their homes. She determined Tolth is a flight risk, citing at least five failure to appear charges on his record.

“The victims have a right to have the case move forward, without concerns about the defendant failing to appear,” Bibles said. “My very deep condolences for the loss that is compounded by the pain of not knowing.”

Tolth left the courtroom in the custody of U.S. Marshals and will remain behind bars until his trial begins.

The trial is set to start on May 2 at 9 a.m. in Phoenix.

Tolth was already in custody pending the outcome of a 2022 case in which he was accused of stealing a man’s wallet while armed with some kind of sharp weapon, court records show.

The investigation into Begay’s disappearance is part of the U.S. Department of Justice’s efforts to address cases involving missing and slain Native Americans.

Begay's family members also have met with U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, who recently joined Justice Department officials in hosting the first in-person session of the Not Invisible Act Commission in Washington. The commission is developing recommendations for preventing and responding to violence affecting tribal communities.