Man arrested in Flagstaff in kidnapping incident involving 6-month-old

A 19-year-old Arizona man was taken into police custody Thursday after officers say he kidnapped an infant, driving with the baby on his lap from Scottsdale to Flagstaff.
Flagstaff police, METRO narcotics task force members, and special agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) were called in by the Scottsdale Police Department to help them pursue the traveling kidnapper.
Carlos Umbertos Guardado Orellano was eventually arrested in the Walmart parking lot on Huntington Drive in Flagstaff.
The 6-month-old baby that was with him was reported missing by an adult who believed the child was in immediate danger. The reporting victim told police officers the suspect had taken her baby. The suspect had been video chatting with her as he drove to Flagstaff. According to police, the victim said the suspect was threatening to hurt the child during the call. When the crime was reported to police, the victim said she was afraid the kidnapper would flee if they saw a marked police vehicle.
People are also reading…
Officers say they were able to confront Orellano and arrest him. The baby was unharmed. Orellano is in Scottsdale, charged with kidnapping, endangerment and custodial interference.
Sierra Ferguson can be reached at sierra.ferguson@lee.net.