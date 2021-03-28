Local service providers left with questions after Flagstaff proposes alt response center

On top of that, Altenbaugh said the request released by the city is light on details and agencies were given far too little time -- only four weeks -- to come up with proposals.

Altenbaugh said the city’s request is vague at best when it comes to the funding available for the project. All the while, the project could include developing an entirely new shelter building with a detox center.

And Altenbaugh pointed out that the city doesn’t actually provide much funding for existing social services as it is.

The city has directed one-time funds to local shelters and outreach efforts such as Catholic Charities or Front Door, but there has been no annual funding for such services.

And again, Altenbaugh critiqued the way the request was seemingly drawn up without the involvement of groups working in these areas right now.

“We have no idea how much money it's going to cost, or who it's going to serve, or how many people we need to serve, but put together a program and in four weeks,” Altenbaugh said, describing the city’s request. “I just think that at the end of the day, it's setting our community up for failure. I mean, you can't ask a community to build a building to have detox when you have, first of all, no idea how much detox costs.”

