Juan Jiron Jr. will now serve three consecutive life sentences in prison after he was found guilty of indecent exposure, child molestation and sexual conduct with a minor in Coconino County Superior Court.

Jiron had faced more than a dozen charges, including three counts of sexual conduct with a minor, one count of indecent exposure and eight counts of child molestation.

The crimes spanned decades, and the victims were members of Jiron’s family or extended family.

There was no physical evidence for prosecutors to present at trial. Most of the victims had come forward long after what investigators call “touch evidence” could be gathered. Instead, the case hinged on the testimony of witnesses — primarily, Jiron’s victims.

In Jiron’s case, four different victims came forward, and they all testified at his trial.

Their testimony was affecting — the girls described living with Jiron or spending time at one of his houses during the summer. They each told the jury about the things that happened when they were left alone with what should have been a trusted adult and family member.

Despite the defense’s attempts to categorize some of the incidents as family rumors, an older girl’s story influencing the younger children who were in and around Jiron’s house, prosecutors prevailed.

The jury found the former Doney Park resident guilty on all counts.

Appearing before Judge Ted Reed on Friday, Jiron was committed to the custody of the Arizona Department of Corrections.

Jiron was assigned life sentences, with no possibility of release for at least 35 years, for each count of sexual conduct with a minor. For each count of child molestation, Jiron was ordered to serve 17 years behind bars — those sentences were also consecutive. For indecent exposure, Jiron was sentenced to an additional year in prison, a year that could not be served alongside any of the other sentences.

Ultimately, the sentences account for more than 119 years at the Department of Corrections.

In a statement after Jiron was sentenced, Coconino County Attorney Bill Ring said, “The Coconino County Attorney’s Office thanks the jury for their service and the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office for their investigation. Each of the four victims in this case testified bravely at trial. The defendant is now facing the rest of his life in prison and will no longer be a danger to the community.”