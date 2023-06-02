For Coconino County Superior Court, the service of pro tempore judges isn’t necessarily temporary at all.

“That’s how I started. I was a full-time judge pro tem in Justice Court and then a part-time Superior Court judge pro tem, also while I was a full-time Justice of the Peace pro tem,” said Dan Slayton, the Coconino County Superior Court presiding judge.

There are currently three full-time pro tem judges employed at Coconino County Superior Court: Brent Harris, Joshua Steinlage and Angela Kircher. Judges pro tem receive the same pay as elected judges and can handle all of the same cases.

Pro tems will often cover for a judge when they’re on vacation, attending training or have recused themselves due to a conflict of interest. In Coconino County, full-time judges help fill in gaps — lightening the caseload of elected judges.

By statute, each county in Arizona can only elect a certain number of judges. That number is restricted by the county’s population size.

Coconino County has a higher caseload than elected judges alone could handle with any degree of judicial expedience. As a result, appointed judges have long played a critical role at the courthouse.

“We’ve been fortunate because our Board of Supervisors and county management has recognized that the number of elected divisions that we have based on population is not what we need to support our work,” said Sharon Yates, the Coconino County Superior Court administrator.

According to statistics from the Coconino County Attorney’s Office, in 2022 49% of prosecuted defendants lived outside of Coconino County and 28% of victims of crime were visiting the area.

“Take Yavapai County, for example. They have more judges. They have a consistently higher population, but they don’t get 10 million tourists in Yavapai County,” Slayton said. “If we were just our regular population all year long, we may not need as many of the judge pro tems as we have. On the other hand, we get an awful lot of cases [involving people] from out of county and out of state.”

Pandemic-born backlogs only made the issue of a large caseload worse.

At one point, Slayton estimates the Superior Court had 80 criminal cases on tap. Now, that number is closer to 30.

Coconino County received American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to form a seventh division, hiring Steinlage. That division has helped clear come of the proverbial log jam created by pandemic delays. Harris was also brought on board to help keep family law cases from piling up.

In addition to the use of pro tem judges, Coconino County utilizes help from appointed senior court commissioners — former judges with at least 10 years of experience.

The role of the court commissioner is more limited than a pro tem, but they’re still able to address a number of critical matters.

“We did receive funding from the Administrative Office of the Courts for backlog cases, in addition to what the county has provided with Division Seven for us. That money is $36,000, which we are using for our Senior Court Commissioner Judge [Theodore] Campagnolo. We’re also using it for settlement conferences that Judge [Jeff] Coker conducts for us to help with that backlog of cases,” Yates said.

Coker is not serving as a senior court commissioner at the moment, but he has returned from retirement to help work cases.

Slayton estimates when Steinlage left her position at Coconino County Superior Court, Coker helped settle 10 cases that were set for trial.

“We’re very thankful for Judge Coker for being able to work the deals out on pretty serious cases that were set for trial,” Slayton said.

Negotiated plea deals reduce the number of trials vying for a place on the Superior Court calendar, but space itself is an issue.

“We basically only have five trial courtrooms and seven trial judges,” Slayton said. “Trying to get everybody set up, especially when we’re dealing with trial upon trial upon trial ... it’s like one of those hand puzzles. You have to try to get all of the pieces positioned in the right order.”

Slayton is optimistic about the outlook of the court’s existing backlog — for one thing, the problem is dissipating.

“I pledged that we would make movement on it and we are making movement on it,” Slayton said.

He added the court has learned lessons from the pandemic that might make the whole process more expedient in the future. He said, for example, the court is looking into updating its audio-visual equipment to better facilitate Zoom appearances.

“Where we go from here is learning to utilize the good things that happened out of the pandemic in making our cases run more efficiently and effectively,” Slayton said.

Programs that focus on rehabilitation, deferment and deflection have also grown. The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office and Health and Human Services Department launched the Pathways to Community Program, which helps people as they leave jail to seek legal, social and addiction treatment services.

“We’re not getting as many numbers in the initial in-flow, allowing us time to address the ones that we had to deal with, with the backlog,” Slayton said.

The presiding judge hands a fair amount of credit to Deputy County Attorney Ammon Barker.

“[Barker] has been working closely with the Pathways Program and deferred prosecution and deflection. He’s been very active at working the cases that need to go to restoration and competency,” Slayton said.

He said an amalgamation of tools has been helping to improve judicial expedience in the county, helping the system to keep up with incoming cases and work through cases that were delayed during the early days of COVID-19.

“It hasn’t been just because the Board gave us an extra judge. That was a significant help. We also had Ammon Barker and the county attorney making some changes on how they were trying to get in front of the cases. That has also been a release valve, if you will. That has helped us,” Slayton said. “With the funding and the help that the board gave us, we have been able to start making movement on the backlog. We are addressing it. We are decreasing it. We are also able to process our civil cases that have languished for some time.”