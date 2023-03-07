A 31-year-old Williams man accused of sexually assaulting a woman while she was sleeping has been found guilty in Coconino County Superior Court — despite his claims that he was sleepwalking when the crime occurred.

Following New Year’s Eve festivities in the early morning hours of January 1, 2020 — Robert Puga attempted to have oral sex with a 20-year-old woman who had fallen asleep on a friend’s couch.

Prior to that night Puga had expressed romantic interest in the victim — asking her out on two dates that she would testify were friendly but didn’t result in so much as a kiss. The victim ultimately told Puga she did not want to pursue a romantic relationship with him.

Appearing in court to offer testimony, the victim described Puga’s response to her initial rejection. She told the court he called her a “tease” and claimed she had “wasted his time.” She reacted by blocking his account on the instant messaging app the two used to communicate.

The next time the victim saw Puga, it was New Year’s Eve.

On the night of the assault, the victim had attended a house party themed to ring in the “roaring '20s.” At the party’s conclusion, the victim, who was underage, snuck into the back entrance of a bar in Williams.

Puga spotted her and bought her a purple cocktail. The two talked, but left the bar separately — the victim had to work the next morning, and went back to her friend’s house to get some rest.

Later, Puga arrived at that same house, uninvited, and went upstairs.

A friend of the victim’s had burst into the room as the assault was occurring. She described what she saw to the jury, a story that lined up with the victim’s: Puga had his pants down, saying he was “looking for his phone” and that the victim was “trippin'.”

Another witness told the court Puga had expressed sexual interest in the victim earlier that same night.

One of the points brought up throughout the trial was the general "party atmosphere" that surrounded the night up until that point. People were playing beer pong, drinking from beer funnels, enjoying cocktails and generally engaging in celebratory behavior to toast the New Year.

Testimony, senior prosecutor Jonathan Mosher said, was occasionally fuzzy. On the night of the assault, the victim had been drinking. The defendant had been drinking. Many of the witnesses had been drinking.

Still, there was clarity in the victim’s voice and in her testimony as she described her horror in waking to the assault. She provided vivid detail in describing the things she saw and smelled and felt.

Puga, for his part, was absent from the courtroom. He was not present when the victim testified, nor was he present the day the verdict was delivered.

Still, Puga’s attorney worked to establish that the defendant had not knowingly assaulted anyone. He had been completely asleep, they argued, and suffered from a condition called “sexsomnia” — meaning Puga engaged in sexual behaviors unconsciously, while asleep.

The prosecution brought a different possibility and an equally unusual term to the court. They presented a case that Puga might have somnophilia — meaning he experiences at least some degree of attraction to sleeping, and therefore non-consenting women.

Puga had pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a woman years prior to the New Year’s Eve incident. The woman had also been sleeping at the time.

She took the stand last week to tell her story, for the limited purpose of establishing a pattern of behavior on the part of the defendant.

The defense’s case hinged on the testimony of clinical psychologist Dr. Richard Samuels. Samuels diagnosed Puga with the rare sleep arousal disorder sexsomnia.

Samuels is not an expert in sexsomnia, but the defense maintained such an expert would be hard to find given the condition’s relatively recent entry into discussions of sleepwalking and parasomnias.

Sexsomnia did not appear in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM) until 2013. That was the year Samuels testified as an expert witness in the Jodi Arias trial -- she was convicted of first-degree murder after she shot, stabbed and slashed the throat of her ex-boyfriend Travis Alexander at his home in Mesa.

Samuels was an important witness in Arias’ trial, after diagnosing her with amnesia brought on by trauma. Initially, Arias had told Samuels that “masked men” broke into her ex-boyfriend’s Valley home and murdered Alexander and that her presence during the crime had been the source of trauma.

Later, Samuels would testify that Arias had lied to him, but that her actions in murdering her former lover could have also accounted for her amnesia.

During the tumultuous and at times torrid Arias trial, Samuels was on the stand for several days.

Paid roughly $300 an hour for work as an expert witness this time, Samuels appeared in Coconino County Superior Court to offer shorter testimony, via Zoom.

On cross-examination, Mosher did not hesitate to bring up Samuels' testimony in the Arias trial — pointing out that he had been lied to by a patient before, and was perhaps susceptible to being lied to again.

Samuels testified that he arrived at the sexsomnia diagnosis based on two anecdotes from Puga’s friends and family establishing a history of sleepwalking. Samuels maintained he couldn’t confirm the diagnosis without a sleep study, which was not conducted. The psychologist told the jury it was possible Puga had sexsomnia not because it had been confirmed, but because the diagnosis hadn’t been ruled out.

The prosecution made the case that Samuels was not an expert in sleep disorders or sleep science at all. What he is an expert in, psychology, allowed him to determine that Puga had alcohol abuse disorder and anti-social personality disorder — based on tests Samuels himself had administered.

It was those diagnoses, augmented by a PowerPoint presentation rehashing the poignant testimony of people who saw and heard Puga that night, that Mosher used to firmly assert Puga’s guilt.

Puga was ultimately found guilty of sexual assault Friday. In Arizona, sexual assault is a class two felony — Puga could face anywhere from five years to a life sentence in prison.