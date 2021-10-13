Jury finds Mark Gooch guilty in death of Mennonite woman

U.S. Air Force airman Mark Gooch was found guilty Wednesday of kidnapping and first-degree murder for killing a Mennonite woman after her body was found in a forested area outside of Flagstaff.

Jurors in the Coconino County Superior Court deliberated for less than six hours over two days before returning the guilty verdict against Gooch, 23, who had been stationed at the Luke Air Force Base prior to his arrest.

Prosecutors say Gooch traveled more than seven hours to kidnap Sasha Krause, 27, from her Mennonite community in Farmington, New Mexico. Her body was found by a camper who was in search of firewood a month later in the Sunset Volcano Crater National Monument area.

Gooch was convicted on charges of first-degree murder and kidnapping and now faces life in prison for the murder charge. Coconino County Superior Court Judge Cathleen Brown Nichols separately convicted Gooch of a misdemeanor charge of theft, related to Krause's belongings. He is scheduled to appear before a judge for a Nov. 24 sentencing.

Gooch showed no emotion during the trial or when the verdict was announced. He stood in a military stance, with one hand resting over the other behind his back. As he left the courtroom Wednesday, he looked at two family members who sat behind him. They declined to comment.