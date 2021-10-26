Jury deliberations underway in Doney Park murder case

The case against a Doney Park man accused of violently stabbing his wife and leaving her to bleed out in a neighbor's lawn has been sent to a Coconino County Superior Court jury for deliberation.
Timothy Duran, 41, is accused of killing his wife, Crystal Morgan, 35, by stabbing her roughly two dozen times with a screwdriver and carving fork in 2019. Court records show Morgan had filed for divorce just three days before the attack.
As the case came to a close Tuesday, Duran’s defense attorney, Greg Parzych, did not refute the state’s allegations that Duran carried out the killing. Instead, he told the jury during closing arguments they will have to decide whether the murder was premeditated.
“I told you that the evidence was going to show you this is not a premeditated act. This was not reflected on, but was rather impulsive and reflexive,” Parzych told the jury.
Meanwhile, prosecutor Bryan Shea maintained that Duran had plenty of opportunities to reflect on his violent actions. Shea pointed to threats Duran made against Morgan to his friends and family just days prior as proof of his reflection.
“He knows exactly what he did. He intended to do it, and he carried it out,” Shea said.
Shea asked the jury to convict Duran on each of seven total charges: one count of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of threateneing and intimidating and two counts of child abuse.
The jury will have the option to lower Duran’s murder charge to second-degree if they decide the act was not premeditated. If convicted of first-degree murder, Duran faces life in prison.
The defense began calling witnesses early Tuesday morning and rested its case in about two hours. After hearing from both sides one final time, jurors were sent to deliberate around 4 p.m. in the evening and are expected to reconvene Wednesday morning.
Shea told the jury there are several moments where premeditation is evident in the case. He argued Duran’s threats served as evidence that the killing was reflected upon, including a phone call he made to the couple’s 11-year-old daughter where he threatened to kill both his daughter and Morgan.
A report from the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office alleges Duran first stabbed Morgan with a screwdriver before reaching for a carving fork to continue the stabbing. Shea claimed because Duran sought out a sharper instrument, the attack was deliberate.
Parzych argued that Duran had a history of impulsive behavior and acted in the heat of the moment. The defense called on forensic neuropsychologist Dr. James Sullivan and Duran’s sister, Hermie Duran, to testify on Duran’s behavioral tendencies.
Sullivan said he completed a series of 18 psychological tests on Duran earlier this year that concluded Duran was prone to “impulsive” and “reflexive” behavior, particularly when placed in high-stress situations. Parzych argued that behavior manifested itself in a violent way during the divorce.
Duran’s sister testified that growing up in her childhood household where she lived with her brother “was not easy,” and had caused them both to experience mental illness. She said her mother was verbally and physically abusive, which caused her and her three older siblings to leave home at a young age.
Timothy Duran, the youngest of the siblings, “was never able to get away,” she testified.
Duran was arrested in 2019 after attacking Morgan in a fit of rage while she was getting ready for work on March 21. Duran was picked up by Sheriff’s deputies shortly after Morgan’s death traveling south toward Yavapai County with his brother.
Over the course of trial, the prosecution called multiple eyewitnesses who testified that they had seen Duran flee the scene, including the couple’s 11-year-old daughter.
The daughter testified that she called 9-1-1 and stayed on the phone with dispatchers who attempted to give her instructions to try and save her mother.
Witnesses said Morgan ran out of the house after the attack and collapsed in the neighbors' lawn. She was found dead when Sheriff’s deputies arrived.
In the week before her death, prosecutor's said Duran moved out of the family’s Doney Park home to live on his parents' property in his trailer. The daughter testified that she helped her mother change the locks just one day before the attack because of the threats made by Duran.
Authorities said Duran burst through the back window of the home around 7 a.m. the next morning. He is alleged to have stabbed Morgan with the same screwdriver used to change the locks.
The daughter testified that, during the attack, she attempted to throw items from around the house to stop Duran to no avail. The family’s great-grandmother, Louise Lovelace, told deputies she got behind Duran and attempted to pull him off of Morgan, but failed.
The grandmother was injured during the attack and transported to the hospital to be treated for a stab wound to her hand.
Reports indicate that Duran drove to a friend’s residence on Skeet Drive after fleeing the scene in his pickup truck. He is alleged to have later called his brother and asked to be picked up and taken to Rimrock.
The two were headed out of town when the brother stopped at a gas station and slipped the cashier a note with his license plate. The note asked the cashier to report his vehicle to authorities.