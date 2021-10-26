Jury deliberations underway in Doney Park murder case

Duran’s sister testified that growing up in her childhood household where she lived with her brother “was not easy,” and had caused them both to experience mental illness. She said her mother was verbally and physically abusive, which caused her and her three older siblings to leave home at a young age.

Timothy Duran, the youngest of the siblings, “was never able to get away,” she testified.

Duran was arrested in 2019 after attacking Morgan in a fit of rage while she was getting ready for work on March 21. Duran was picked up by Sheriff’s deputies shortly after Morgan’s death traveling south toward Yavapai County with his brother.

Over the course of trial, the prosecution called multiple eyewitnesses who testified that they had seen Duran flee the scene, including the couple’s 11-year-old daughter.

The daughter testified that she called 9-1-1 and stayed on the phone with dispatchers who attempted to give her instructions to try and save her mother.

Witnesses said Morgan ran out of the house after the attack and collapsed in the neighbors' lawn. She was found dead when Sheriff’s deputies arrived.