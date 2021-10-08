Jury deliberations underway in case against airman accused of murdering Mennonite woman

Closing statements concluded Friday and jury deliberations are underway in the case against an U.S. Air Force airman who is accused of killing a Mennonite woman.
Mark Gooch, 22, faces up to life in prison if convicted of first-degree murder and other charges in the kidnaping and death of Sasha Krause, 27.
Krause was an occasional Sunday school teacher where she lived in Farmington, New Mexico, and worked in the publishing ministry in her community. She disappeared on the night of Jan. 18, 2020 while gathering supplies for Sunday services the next day.
Gooch grew up in Wisconsin, where he was raised in the faith but never formally joined the church, his family says.
His father testified during the trial that Gooch stopped participating in the Mennonite church in 2017 before enlisting in the armed services.
“To the best of my knowledge, he wasn’t of a converted heart,” Jim Gooch said.
Prosecutor Ammon Barker argued in his closing statements that Gooch held a contempt for Mennonites and “relished in the suffering” of churchgoers like Krause. Defense attorney Bruce Griffen, meanwhile, countered that Gooch was a peaceful, nonviolent person.
There is no indication that Krause and Gooch knew each other prior to the disappearance, as Griffen pointed out to the jury when suggesting lack of motive. But Barker says it only made the killing even more “terrifying.”
“In this case the defendant did a lot of things in the darkness,” Barker told the jury. “But that happened well before he committed murder in this case. You heard that he had dark feelings, resentments, and then in the cover of darkness he committed horrific acts of darkness against Sasha Krause.”
The defense argues the state “struck out” when building the case against Gooch, failing to produce ample evidence from several areas of interest -- including from the church and the crime scene.
The evidence presented during trial does not include DNA, eyewitness testimony, fingerprints, blood spatter or hair follicles. Instead, the state’s case is reliant on records such as surveillance footage, cellphone data and financial statements to place Gooch at the scene of the crime.
Gooch was deployed to Luke Air Force Base near Phoenix where he lived in a dorm. While there, investigators allege, he unlawfully possessed the .22 caliber rifle he later is believed to have used to kill Krause.
The prosecution argues Gooch traveled seven hours from his base to Krause’s community on the day of her disappearance -- which was corroborated by pictures taken on his cellphone and purchases he made along the way.
Investigators initially tied Gooch to the crime using location data from his phone that seemed to align with cell tower pings from Krause’s phone as she was taken from Farmington to an area near Sunset Crater National Monument.
In closing statements, the attorneys disagreed on whether the location data from cell towers was reliable enough to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. Griffen said the science was unreliable, while Barker argued that the data was backed by other evidence.
A month after her disappearance, Krause was found by a camper in the remote forested area face down in the cinders with her hands bound by duct tape. During an autopsy, a single .22 caliber bullet was found fired into the back of her skull.
The bullet was a point of contention between the defense and prosecution. Lisa Peloza, a ballistics expert with the Arizona Department of Public Safety, matched characteristics left on the bullet to Gooch’s rifle.
Peloza was grilled by Gooch’s attorney in front of the jury during cross-examination on Thursday. Griffen addressed previous cases in which her work had come under heavy scrutiny, in addition to questioning her credibility, Griffen said Peloza had not spent enough time evaluating the bullet.
Griffen called another ballistics expert, Eric Warren, to testify for the defense after the prosecution rested its case. After attempting to replicate Pleoza’s findings, the ballistics expert said he had come to a different conclusion.
Though he was unable to entirely rule out that the bullet recovered from the autopsy was fired by the rifle owned by Gooch, Warren said he leaned toward exclusion after comparing the bullet with the state’s test-fired bullets and 11 bullets he had test-fired himself.
The only other witness called by the defense was Gooch’s father, who spoke to his son’s good character. He testified he could not recall his son ever exhibiting any violent behavior nor being involved in altercations at school.
But the father’ testimony also gave insight into Gooch’s ties to the Mennonite church and his life before joining the air force.
The father testified that Gooch worked on the family farm in Wisconsin and had attended a Mennonite school through eighth grade. Gooch’s parents discouraged him from joining the Air Force because it was not in line with their religious beliefs, Gooch's father said.
When arguing the presence of a motive, attorneys brought up text messages sent between Gooch and his brothers discussing the Mennonite faith. The state argued the texts show evidence of Gooch’s disdain, while the defense says the messages were banter and taken out of context.
In one series of group messages filed as evidence, one of the brothers, a state trooper, suggests he had given a Mennonite a traffic ticket and Gooch responds “[expletive] yes!!” and “I hope you treated them like [expletive].”
Attorney’s expect an interview between Gooch and an investigator just before his arrest to serve as a major piece of evidence in the case.
In the video, which had been submitted to the jury, the prosecution argues Gooch contradicts himself regarding his whereabouts on the day of Krause’s disappearance.
The defense says Gooch was forthcoming and respectful to the investigator.
Gooch himself claims to have visited the Mennonite community in New Mexico in search of fellowship. He told an investigator he had “swung by the church,” though evidence from the investigation places him in the area for more than three-and-a-half hours, the prosecution says.
Closing statements concluded midday in the Coconino County Superior Court. The jury is expected to resume deliberations next week after not reaching a verdict Friday.