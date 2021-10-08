Jury deliberations underway in case against airman accused of murdering Mennonite woman

In closing statements, the attorneys disagreed on whether the location data from cell towers was reliable enough to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. Griffen said the science was unreliable, while Barker argued that the data was backed by other evidence.

A month after her disappearance, Krause was found by a camper in the remote forested area face down in the cinders with her hands bound by duct tape. During an autopsy, a single .22 caliber bullet was found fired into the back of her skull.

The bullet was a point of contention between the defense and prosecution. Lisa Peloza, a ballistics expert with the Arizona Department of Public Safety, matched characteristics left on the bullet to Gooch’s rifle.

Peloza was grilled by Gooch’s attorney in front of the jury during cross-examination on Thursday. Griffen addressed previous cases in which her work had come under heavy scrutiny, in addition to questioning her credibility, Griffen said Peloza had not spent enough time evaluating the bullet.

Griffen called another ballistics expert, Eric Warren, to testify for the defense after the prosecution rested its case. After attempting to replicate Pleoza’s findings, the ballistics expert said he had come to a different conclusion.