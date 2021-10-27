Jury convicts Doney Park man in wife's stabbing death

Timothy Duran, the 41-year-old man on trial for violently stabbing and killing his wife in front of his children, was found guilty on all charges in Coconino County Superior Court on Wednesday.
Prosecutors said Crystal Morgan, 35, was getting ready for work in the family’s home on the morning of March 21, 2019, when Duran carried out the attack. Within minutes of a 911 call placed by Morgan, sheriff’s deputies would arrive to announce her dead in a neighbor's lawn.
“My husband is chasing me with a screwdriver,” she told a public safety dispatcher in the 911 audio recording.
Duran has been charged by a jury with first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of threatening and intimidating, and of child abuse.
The jury needed less than two hours to deliberate after the state’s case went largely unrefuted by the defense. The trial itself, which was scheduled to last three weeks, concluded after only four days of testimony.
Instead of arguing Duran was innocent of the killing, the defense asked the jury to find that the murder had not been premeditated. The distinction would have classified the death as second-degree murder.
Duran now faces life in prison after the jury chose to convict fully on first-degree murder. He will be detained in the Coconino County Detention Facility without bail until his sentencing, which is scheduled for Jan. 6.
“I’m disappointed in the verdict,” said Greg Parzych, Duran’s defense attorney. “Our focus was to get a verdict where there was a range of sentencing that gave Mr. Duran a chance to get out of prison.”
Authorities said Duran stabbed Morgan more than two-dozen times using combination of a screwdriver and carving fork. He was arrested after fleeing the scene, leaving his 11-year-old daughter on the phone with dispatchers as she tried to save her mother.
The prosecution argued that threats Duran made against Morgan during the couple’s ongoing divorce were evidence of premeditation. Prosecutor Brian Shea told the jury Duran “knows exactly what he did” and that he "intended to do it.”
Parzych argued that Duran has displayed “impulsive” and “reflexive” behavioral tendencies from a young age -- which manifested in a violent way in response to a stressful divorce.
During the trial, the defense called on forensic neuropsychologist Dr. James Sullivan and Duran’s sister, Hermie Duran, to testify on Duran’s behavioral tendencies.
Sullivan said he completed a series of 18 psychological tests on Duran earlier this year that concluded Duran was prone to “impulsive” and “reflexive” behavior, particularly when placed in high-stress situations.
Duran’s sister testified that growing up in her childhood household where she lived with her brother “was not easy,” adding that her mother was verbally and physically abusive, causing her and her three older siblings to leave home at a young age.
Timothy Duran, the youngest of the siblings, “was never able to get away,” she testified.
Duran had been in the process of a divorce and living away from the family home for a few days when the attack occurred. Prosecutors said Duran was intoxicated when he returned to the family home and “crashed” through the back window around 7 a.m. before a fight broke out and the stabbing took place.
The family’s great grandmother, Louise Lovelace, was injured by Duran as she tried to stop the attack. She was treated in a hospital for a stab wound inflicted to her hand.
Duran's daughter, who was 11 when the attack occurred, testified during trial that she had helped her mother change the locks on the home just the day before.
The daughter testified that her father called her the night before the attack and told her to “get a rope and hang [herself].” The daughter said that Duran had also made death threats to her and her mother.
A report from the Coconino County Sheriff's Office suggests Duran grabbed the same screwdriver left out on the counter from changing the locks and stabbed Morgan in the stomach, later reaching to grab a carving fork from a nearby knife block to continue the attack.
Morgan’s wounds were matched to the carving fork by Coconino County medical examiner Larry Czarnecki, who attributed her death to “multiple sharp-force injuries,” the prosecution added.
After fleeing the scene, Duran was eventually caught by police while headed toward Yavapai County riding in his brother's truck. He was detained as he and his brother, Ray Duran, traveled southbound on the Interstate 17 near Rimrock.
“Shortly after he picked up his brother, Ray knew he wanted to be stopped by the police,” Shea said during trial.
After Duran called and asked to be picked up, and later told Ray what he had done, the brother stopped in a convenience store and slipped a cashier note asking for the police to be notified.
“Wait until I leave, and call the police. Tell them I have Tim Duran, they’ll know who I am talking about,” the note said, according to Shea.
Prosecutors say the brother purchased beer and cigarettes for Duran while inside.
"We thank the jury for their time and their service. Mr. Duran's conviction conforms with the facts and is as righteous as truth can get. The sheriff's department did excellent work in bringing about this conviction," Coconino County Attorney Bill Ring said.