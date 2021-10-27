Jury convicts Doney Park man in wife's stabbing death

Timothy Duran, the youngest of the siblings, “was never able to get away,” she testified.

Duran had been in the process of a divorce and living away from the family home for a few days when the attack occurred. Prosecutors said Duran was intoxicated when he returned to the family home and “crashed” through the back window around 7 a.m. before a fight broke out and the stabbing took place.

The family’s great grandmother, Louise Lovelace, was injured by Duran as she tried to stop the attack. She was treated in a hospital for a stab wound inflicted to her hand.

Duran's daughter, who was 11 when the attack occurred, testified during trial that she had helped her mother change the locks on the home just the day before.

The daughter testified that her father called her the night before the attack and told her to “get a rope and hang [herself].” The daughter said that Duran had also made death threats to her and her mother.

A report from the Coconino County Sheriff's Office suggests Duran grabbed the same screwdriver left out on the counter from changing the locks and stabbed Morgan in the stomach, later reaching to grab a carving fork from a nearby knife block to continue the attack.