Inmate dies of apparent suicide in Coconino County jail

A man died at the Coconino County Detention Facility in Flagstaff by suicide Monday night, officials said.

Detention officers found the man unresponsive in his cell around 8 p.m. after he hanged himself with a bedsheet, according to Coconino County Sheriff's Office Commander Matt Figueroa.

The officers immediately called for assistance and attempted to resuscitate the man before Guardian Medical Transport and the Flagstaff Fire Department took over. Emergency medical personnel declared him dead at 8:20 p.m., Figueroa said.

Officials had not publicly identified the man Tuesday as they worked to notify his next of kin. Figueroa noted that the man was housed in a cell by himself and was not on suicide watch as he answered no to the suicide questions during screenings from both detention officers and medical staff.

Foul play isn't suspected at this time and officials described the death as an apparent suicide. All inmate deaths are investigated by the CCSO's Criminal Investigations Division in consultation with the Coconino County Medical Examiner.

Reporter Bree Burkitt can be reached at 928-556-2250 or bburkitt@azdailysun.com.

