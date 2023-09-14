The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who allegedly fired at deputies who were responding to a report of domestic violence in Valle on Thursday.

At approximately 6:51 a.m., CCSO deputies from the William substation responded to Valle, also known as Grand Canyon Junction, for the report of a domestic violence incident involving a weapon. Deputies responding to the scene found the victim had been assaulted throughout the evening.

After deputies and a trooper from the Arizona Department of Public Safety arrived on scene, they were advised the suspect had fled and was possibly armed.

While searching the area, deputies were fired upon from a ridgeline by an unknown subject with a gun. Deputies then pulled back and a perimeter was established.

The Northern Arizona Tactical Team was deployed to the area along with a DPS helicopter. Several residential streets were closed down temporarily.

At this time, there are no reports that anyone was injured and law enforcement is still searching for the subject.

The man believed to be involved was identified as Aaron Rose, a 51-year-old white male from Valle. He was last seen wearing a plaid shirt and blue jeans. Rose is approximately 5-foot-10 and 170 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.