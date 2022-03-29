 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
I-40 shut down briefly after semi fatally struck person in sleeping bag

The westbound lanes of Interstate 40 were briefly closed Tuesday after officials say a semi-truck fatally struck a person in a sleeping bag in the roadway.

According to a Department of Public Safety spokesperson, the driver of the semi-truck called 911 shortly after 7:30 a.m. to report they had hit something in the road. A DPS trooper responded to the scene and discovered that it was actually a person in a sleeping bag. Officials noted that they believe the individual, who had not been publicly identified as of midday Tuesday, was killed in the collision. 

The interstate was cleared and reopened shortly after. Additional details weren't immediately available as DPS said the incident remained under investigation. 

Reporter Bree Burkitt can be reached at 928-556-2250 or bburkitt@azdailysun.com.

Reporter - Cops, Court and Coconino County

Bree Burkitt covers crime, courts and Coconino County. She previously wrote for The Arizona Republic and The Spectrum & Daily News in southern Utah. Reach her at bburkitt@azdailysun.com or on Twitter at @breeburkitt.

