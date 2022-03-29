I-40 shut down briefly after semi fatally struck person in sleeping bag

According to a Department of Public Safety spokesperson, the driver of the semi-truck called 911 shortly after 7:30 a.m. to report they had hit something in the road. A DPS trooper responded to the scene and discovered that it was actually a person in a sleeping bag. Officials noted that they believe the individual, who had not been publicly identified as of midday Tuesday, was killed in the collision.

The interstate was cleared and reopened shortly after. Additional details weren't immediately available as DPS said the incident remained under investigation.