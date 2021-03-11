High-speed pursuit ends in rollover accident involving infant near Oak Creek Canyon switchbacks

A traffic stop turned into a high-speed pursuit with the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office last week, ending in a rollover accident between Oak Creek Canyon and Flagstaff.

Sheriff’s officials say an infant inside the vehicle incurred minor injuries and that the driver exceeded speeds of 100 mph during the pursuit. Three adults were also injured in the accident, and all passengers were transferred to the Flagstaff Medical Center for treatment.

The pursuit began on the evening of Friday, March 5, after a sheriff’s deputy clocked the vehicle traveling southbound on Highway 89a at 86 mph in a 55 mph zone. The deputy subsequently initiated a traffic stop and the vehicle failed to yield, sheriff’s officials say.

The short pursuit was terminated by the deputy as the vehicle approached the switchbacks between Oak Creek Canyon and Flagstaff, citing a public safety concern. After disengaging the deputy located the vehicle resting on its roof near the mile marker 388.

Sheriff’s officials reported the deputy smelled the odor of marijuana during the investigation, and the driver later admitted to have smoked marijuana recently.