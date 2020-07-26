Grand jury indicts Tuba City man for first-degree murder in Flagstaff

Neighbors report their apartment complex is normally quiet, and children can often be found playing outside. The most commotion residents hear usually comes from the nearby Interstate 17 that is adjacent to the complex.

Biakeddy reportedly left the family apartment to speak with Colorado at around 10 p.m. Police report that about an hour later, shots rang out in the apartment complex. Residents saw their neighbors run out with medical supplies to help tend to the woman’s gunshot wounds.

When police arrived on scene, Biakeddy was unconscious but still breathing. She was later transported to the Flagstaff Medical Center and died at 11:49 p.m.

Police reported finding 10 spent bullet casings near where Biakeddy was shot, according to police reports.

Later that same night, Navajo Nation police officers responded to a call of gunshots being fired in Kaibeto, according to a federal complaint. The reporting party said Colorado arrived in the white SUV and tried to take his daughter with him. During the interaction, he allegedly fired a handgun, switched vehicles and drove away from the home with his daughter.

Police found Colorado's new vehicle at a gas station, and he was arrested without incident. They found two 9mm rounds in Colorado’s pocket when he was taken into custody.

Investigators searched the roads Colorado was believed to have driven that night and found a handgun on the side of the road. Federal investigators submitted the firearm for fingerprint analysis.

