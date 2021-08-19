FPD: Minnesota man arrested after attempting armed robbery in Flagstaff

The Flagstaff Police Department says a Minnesota man has been arrested after attempting an armed robbery at a Verizon store near South Woodlands Village.

Police say Verizon employees reported the man had entered the store on Wednesday afternoon with a knife and told them to call the police because he intended to commit a robbery.

Upon arrival, responding officers were quickly able to identify a subject matching the description walking in the area, according to a statement from the Flagstaff Police Department. The suspect was later taken into custody.

Police say the man was given an undisclosed amount of money after the incident at the Verizon store before fleeing to the parking lot. He then discarded the money and entered a Gamestop store across the street, where he again took out a knife and asked employees to call the police.

“Flagstaff Police officers were able to de-escalate the situation after several minutes of talking with him and the subject dropped the knife and was taken into custody without injury,” the FPD said in a statement.