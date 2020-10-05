Former MLB player suspected of homicide in Scottsdale found dead at Grand Canyon

The Grand Canyon National Park said a former Major League Baseball player, wanted as a suspect for murder, was found dead on the South Rim of the canyon Saturday.

At this time, authorities suspect Charles Haeger, a 37-year-old former pro baseball pitcher, took his own life at 4 p.m. on the Rim Trail in the park. The northern Arizona agencies are working with Scottsdale Police Department that is investigating the suspected murder of 34-year-old Danielle Breed in her apartment on Friday.

Haeger had played for the Los Angeles Dodgers as a pitcher starting in 2009 and also played for the Seattle Mariners in 2010 and Boston Red Sox in 2013.

Breed and Haeger had been in a relationship before Friday's homicide, according to Brian Reynolds, spokesman for the Scottsdale Police Department.

Joelle Baird, spokeswoman for the park, said the county medical examiner drove to the scene close to the Grand Canyon Village near the Verkamp's Visitor Center to confirm Haeger's identity. The Coconino County Sheriff's Office and Grand Canyon National Park Service found a gun at the scene and believe the wound was self-inflicted.