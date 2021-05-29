Flagstaff teacher under investigation for sexual indecency resigns

School district records show that a Flagstaff High School teacher resigned this week following accusations of public sexual indecency earlier this year.

Walter Halaberda, a longtime English instructor, allegedly touched himself in a sexual manner during a Zoom class on Jan. 4, according to police records. He has not currently been charged with crimes connected to an ongoing police investigation.

Halaberda’s resignation has been effective since Tuesday, according to information from Flagstaff Unified School District. Police records indicate that Halaberda has been placed on home assignment by school officials since at least May 6, when the police investigation began.

Police used student demographic information to determine that potential victims in the case were all older than the age of 15.

A student captured a video of the incident that eventually surfaced online and was reported to the school by a parent on Jan. 6. The video allegedly shows “quick back and forth motions” of Halaberda’s right arm, according to police records.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Flagstaff Police Department is actively conducting the investigation into the incident and has obtained copies of the video recording in question. The department declined to release the video to the Arizona Daily Sun.