Suspects connected to the robbery of Sunwest Bank in downtown Flagstaff are now in police custody.
Four days ago, a young person walked into the Birch Avenue bank and handed an employee a note. They left with bank property, wearing plaid pajama bottoms, a two-toned gray trucker hat and a sweatshirt with "COLORADO" printed on the front.
On Tuesday, the Flagstaff Police Department Criminal Investigations Division was able to work with detectives from Denison, Texas to learn more about the suspects.
Police believe there are two teenagers involved, one age 15 and the other age 16. The two were located by law enforcement in Barstow, California on Saturday and arrested by Barstow Police.
According to the Flagstaff Police Department, the two young people have charges pending against them in multiple states.
Flagstaff Police also want to thank all of the citizens who called in tips and provided information that led to the safe capture of the two teenage suspects.
Sierra Ferguson can be reached at sierra.ferguson@lee.net.