Flagstaff protesters share thoughts about showing up to stop racial injustice

I can get away with saying things and not have to worry about it as much as people of color, trans people — I'm bisexual — gay people, they have to worry about these things, but I don’t. I’m going to use it for something good.

What do you feel is the proper solution for this moment: reforming, defunding, or abolishing the police?

Abolishing. The reason why is because, y’know, it just recently happened in Minneapolis. When the people unite and treat each other like humans -- like talk to your neighbors, not the cops -- suddenly, we can make this infrastructure, really, for lack of a better term, police our own. We take care of our own. Who is our own? Everybody in the community. Does that mean somebody’s getting beat up, somebody is getting taken advantage of? We can take care of that.