Flagstaff protesters share thoughts about showing up to stop racial injustice

A small Black Lives Matter protest was organized on Wednesday in front of Flagstaff City Hall. Around the country and state, protesters continue to show up and be seen in response to the deaths of George Floyd and others at the hands of police brutality around the country.
Local organizers and members of the community showed up on the front lawn of Flagstaff City Hall. Some protested, and others sat in the grass crafting recommendations for the Flagstaff City Council to consider in changing their budget and policies. The protest eventually turned into a march that traveled through downtown.
The Arizona Daily Sun spoke with some protesters and organizers present at the Wednesday march to get their perspectives. Responses were edited for clarity and shortened due to space restrictions.
Justis Daniels, organizer
Why did you feel like you had to get involved?
… I saw so many people out doing something, and I thought, why am I not out there? I’m a firm believer that there is complacency and injustice in silence. The biggest threat to humanity is complacency. I realized I was contributing to the problem. I want to actively take part in being the solution.
So I got up, and connected with some people organizing. I told them these are my skills, my traits. I got up to go to the march on Fourth Street and Route 66. That was a really tough decision to do. Not tough to march, but tough because around the country we’ve been seeing marches turn violent. Things can happen to police officers or everyday citizens. I had to make peace in my head, whatever happens, happens. I made a call to loved ones. I told them this is where I’m going. This is what I was doing. This is where I’m at.
... I‘m a firm believer that any institutionalized anything can only be changed with response not only from outside but from within the institution. They don’t have to be our enemies, they can be our allies. Only way to overturn institutions is to have allies within the institution. If the police don’t understand why we need to change, the police won’t change.
It’s not enough for protests and citizens to come out. We have to understand why they need to change, and they need to be willing to make the changes. That requires allies in those organizations to get that solved. Cohesion. If an officer inside wants to make the changes, by themselves they might lose their job, without allies in infrastructure those changes won’t happen. Only through cohesion and teamwork can we make those changes permanent.
Levi Phillips, volunteer
Why did you feel like you needed to come out to protest?
The idea of white privilege is a horrible, horrible thing. It’s real. If I’m going to use my white privilege for something, I’m going to use it for something good. Truth be told, systemic racism is real in America. Not only throughout the nation, but here in town. This town hides behind a liberal mask, and it’s really, truly not. There’s a horrible good old boy club here that is very, very racist, very, very homophobic, very, very against indigenous rights.
I can get away with saying things and not have to worry about it as much as people of color, trans people — I'm bisexual — gay people, they have to worry about these things, but I don’t. I’m going to use it for something good.
What do you feel is the proper solution for this moment: reforming, defunding, or abolishing the police?
Abolishing. The reason why is because, y’know, it just recently happened in Minneapolis. When the people unite and treat each other like humans -- like talk to your neighbors, not the cops -- suddenly, we can make this infrastructure, really, for lack of a better term, police our own. We take care of our own. Who is our own? Everybody in the community. Does that mean somebody’s getting beat up, somebody is getting taken advantage of? We can take care of that.
There’s no need for crazy actions. Violence begets violence. We get that. That’s one of the big things we’re trying to prove at this protest. We’re not here to be violent. We’re here to protect our people. Our people are people of color, once again — trans, gay, indigenous — these are all our people. We don’t need police. There is an obvious, when you look at recidivism rate, if I’m not correct, the amount of Native population here in Flagstaff is 7.9, almost 8%. The arrest rate [of Native American people for public consumption] is 87% Native. Tell me, what is wrong with that? A whole lot. How is that not racist? How is that not racist? Please tell me how. I’d like to know.
It’s been this ugly wart on our town’s skin for so many years. This is not something new. This has been going on since this town got started. It needs to stop.
Monet Price, organizer
What do you feel is the proper solution for this moment: reforming, defunding, or abolishing the police?
Definitely the defunding. I learned a lot. We had a meeting the other night, just learning a little bit more. I’m not really into politics. The defunding of having the police basically know their place. ... They could save their own funds by passing that off to people who are trained professionals in that area.
Just yesterday, police were harassing a Native guy. Yes, he may have been drunk. Why do you feel like you need to go harass him, or like ‘You’re going to jail!’ Why is that necessary? Why not give that person a chance instead of doing that rotation back in the system?
We also talked about getting housing in Flagstaff, or people who are homeless can have a sanctuary to go where they can feel safe. They’re not on the streets, that way we don’t have to have all this police feeling like they have to be patrolling and being disorderly. That’s just all the extra cost of having to book that person. I just started to learn about all the numbers.
What do you hope this leads to?
To some change. Like it actually happening, not like we’re going to keep talking about it, no. We’re going to see actual things popping up, and opportunities opening up for people. When we start seeing that and police brutality going down, then that’s how I know things are where it’s at, basically.
ZachAry LaVizzo, organizer
What do you feel is the proper solution for this moment: reforming, defunding, or abolishing the police? Why?
I personally currently reject the idea of abolishing the police. It’s going to take time to get systems in place to take the place of the police officers. I know a lot of people are hyped up and focusing on right now and what we can do. But this is a long-term fight. It doesn’t happen overnight with a snap of a finger.
I think I would like to see police continue to respond to violent crimes, to property destruction, and things like that that are actually affecting people in the community. I personally think we need to do a better job in not expecting our police to respond to nonviolent crimes that are only affecting the people that are engaging in the activities. It’s not illegal to be homeless. It shouldn’t be illegal to be drunk on the street.
I’d like also to raise awareness, like Tequila Sunrise. I think it’s fully important for people to realize that it’s not that Native American people that are out on the street consuming alcohol and being drunk in public, but they’re the only ones being arrested for it. I think that’s something that we need to focus on as well.
Have you seen any misrepresentations or misconceptions about protectors and protests you would like to set straight?
Definitely. I think in this particular town it’s hard for a lot of people to separate national politics from local politics. In this town we have seen no rioting. We have seen one case of vandalism, a brick through the window of the police station on the east side. That’s all. People are still being fed propaganda that leads them to believe that all protesters are out rioting and causing destruction to their own communities. It’s just not true in Flagstaff. I think that’s one of the misconceptions.
Some other misconceptions, I think people are getting mad about people that are rioting that are protesting throughout the nation. I don’t think they’re understanding that people of color have been trying to find ways to protest in peaceful ways, and have been receiving tons of criticism, being fired from their jobs, being fined enormous amounts of money for peacefully protesting. So that directly leaves people with no option — what happens when you take the voice of the people away? They’re going to find a different way to be heard, whether that’s destruction, yelling in the streets, shutting streets down.
People are going to find a way to be heard, especially after being silenced after years and years and years.
