Flagstaff police warn car break-ins are on the rise

Buffalo at Buffalo Park

The buffalo at Buffalo Park has been an off-beat and beloved fixture since the location's heyday as an amusement park in the 1960s. But one proposal from the Flagstaff Dark Skies Coalition may change that. 

 Gabriel Granillo, Arizona Daily Sun

The Flagstaff Police Department is warning residents that auto burglaries are on the rise.

Over the weekend, 35% of the felony incidents reported to police were thefts, while 15% were car burglaries.

Police are warning that they’ve seen an uptick, generally, in auto-burglaries in “fitness locations,” or popular trailheads and hiking spots in Flagstaff, like Buffalo Park and Mount Elden.

FPD recommends storing valuables in your vehicle out of sight and reminds residents that locking their cars is the first line of defense.

Staff Reporter

Sierra Ferguson comes to the Daily Sun from the world of TV news where she worked as a reporter, anchor and producer in Florida and California. She was born in Flagstaff, and loves everything about her hometown from its bustling downtown to its towering Ponderosa Pines. 

After having made 134 DUI arrests so far this year, the short staffed Coconino County Sheriff's Office received support in impaired driving enforcement, in the form of a grant totaling at $27,000. The money will help pay for overtime hours, and equipment the department needs to keep DUI prevention a top organizational priority.

Breaking News (FlagLive!)