Flagstaff police warn car break-ins are on the rise

The Flagstaff Police Department is warning residents that auto burglaries are on the rise.
Over the weekend, 35% of the felony incidents reported to police were thefts, while 15% were car burglaries.
Police are warning that they’ve seen an uptick, generally, in auto-burglaries in “fitness locations,” or popular trailheads and hiking spots in Flagstaff, like Buffalo Park and Mount Elden.
FPD recommends storing valuables in your vehicle out of sight and reminds residents that locking their cars is the first line of defense.
