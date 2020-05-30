Flagstaff police sees spike in opioid drug overdoses, warns of M30 pills

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Flagstaff Police Department has seen a spike in opioid drug-related overdoses and deaths associated with blue “M30”-type pills, according to a press release.

The pills are light blue in color with the markings M30, the same color and marking as legitimate oxycodone. These illicit pills are known to contain fentanyl and carfentanyl, which is a structural analog of synthetic opioid analgesic fentanyl.

These pills are being sold individually, not only in the community, but throughout the state and country. The blue M30 pills containing the fentanyl and carfentanyl pose a serious public safety threat to anyone ingesting them.

The department is seeking the community’s help in preventing drug-related crimes and ask anyone having information about drug-related activity to contact the Flagstaff Police Department at (928) 774-1414, or you may remain anonymous and call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111.

A cash reward may be available for information leading to the identification and arrest of persons involved in these crimes.

