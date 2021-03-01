Flagstaff police respond to early morning fatal hit-and-run

A bicyclist was killed following a hit-and-run collision early Monday morning at the 3500 block of East Soliere Avenue near Christ’s Church of Flagstaff, police said.

Officers arrived at the scene around 3 a.m. and found the bicyclist deceased with injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle, according to the Flagstaff Police Department. A damaged vehicle was found abandoned at the scene.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

FPD spokesman Charles Hernandez confirmed that a suspect has been identified in connection to the hit-and-run, and that investigators are actively working to determine appropriate charges. The victim has not been publicly identified.

Investigators have not yet determined the cause of the crash and are in the process of notifying the victim’s next of kin. Members of the Criminal Investigations Unit as well as the Collision Reconstruction Team were called to the scene as part of the investigation.

The 3500 block of East Soliere Avenue will remain closed throughout the day -- investigators have asked that the area is avoided if possible.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0