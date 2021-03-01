 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Flagstaff police respond to early morning fatal hit-and-run
0 comments
alert top story

Flagstaff police respond to early morning fatal hit-and-run

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police situation

A bicyclist was killed following a hit-and-run collision early Monday morning at the 3500 block of East Soliere Avenue near Christ’s Church of Flagstaff, police said. 

Officers arrived at the scene around 3 a.m. and found the bicyclist deceased with injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle, according to the Flagstaff Police Department. A damaged vehicle was found abandoned at the scene.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

FPD spokesman Charles Hernandez confirmed that a suspect has been identified in connection to the hit-and-run, and that investigators are actively working to determine appropriate charges. The victim has not been publicly identified.

Investigators have not yet determined the cause of the crash and are in the process of notifying the victim’s next of kin. Members of the Criminal Investigations Unit as well as the Collision Reconstruction Team were called to the scene as part of the investigation. 

The 3500 block of East Soliere Avenue will remain closed throughout the day -- investigators have asked that the area is avoided if possible.

0 comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+7
Coconino County cold case identified after 39 years
Crime and Courts

Coconino County cold case identified after 39 years

Her body found partially clothed under a Juniper tree on a lonely stretch of Interstate 40 west of Williams near the county line, she was given the name “Valentine Sally” because she was found on Valentine’s Day in 1982. Detectives with the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, then the Cold Case Squad, worked thousands of hours over the years to try to identify her with no luck. Until now.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)