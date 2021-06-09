Flagstaff police report reveals details on fatal tow truck, bicyclist collision

“’Oh, [expletive] I ran it. Oh, [expletive] I thought it was green,’” the man recounted Cloutier saying over the phone, according to the report.

Cloutier allegedly had a Bluetooth device in his left ear as an officer approached his vehicle, according to the report. The same officer reported Cloutier appeared to be talking to somebody over the Bluetooth headset as he was placed in a patrol car.

Another witness told an officer Cloutier had a cellphone in hand as he exited the vehicle. But the police report also indicates the phone was eventually recovered in the truck’s middle dashboard and collected as evidence.

Officers did not smell alcohol, and neither alcohol nor drugs were recovered as a result of a pat-down after the accident, according to the report.

Flagstaff Police Department officials said a sample of Cloutier’s blood was collected after the accident, a standard procedure following a fatal accident. That sample has been sent to the Northern Arizona DPS Crime Lab for forensic examination but has not yet returned results.

Throughout the investigation so far, FPD officials said heard from eye witnesses that Cloutier said the sun was in his eyes when the collision occurred.