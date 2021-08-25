Flagstaff police: Man arrested in tire slashings tied to Mount Elden knife attacks

Flagstaff police have traced separate incidents of tire slashings and violent confrontations near the Mount Elden trails back to a 34-year-old man who was arrested Monday.
Police initially arrested Christopher Suter on charges of criminal damage in a case of tire slashing, but later added aggravated assault and theft charges after making a connection to Aug. 15 reports of a man wielding a knife and attacking hikers near Mt. Elden trails.
In an attempt to locate the suspect in the tire slashing case, the Flagstaff Police Department posted a photo of a suspect donning khaki pants and a baseball cap to social media on Aug. 19.
The department says it received a call from a victim in the Elden incident who claimed that the man in the photograph on social media looked like the same person who had confronted them with a knife earlier in the month.
Police detectives working on the separate incidents assembled a photo lineup of the suspect and arrived at the conclusion that it was the same person. The photo lineup along with other evidence led detectives to add the additional assault and theft charges, police say.
Both incidents caused quite a stir in the community. Last month, as the incident on Mount Elden unfolded, it resulted in a multi-agency patrol of the area lasting several hours. Police urged the public to avoid the area and asked for help locating the suspect.
Less than a week later, police would again ask for the public’s help identifying a suspect after a man was observed taking an object out of his backpack and stabbing the tires of a truck in a parking lot off of Milton Road.
Police say the tires of four vehicles were slashed in the parking lot on Wednesday, Aug. 18. That same day, several more vehicles had tires slashed in the parking lot near the Staples on Woodlands Village Boulevard.
FPD spokesperson Odis Brockman said detectives recovered a knife believed to have been connected to both incidents.
A police investigation is still ongoing.
Brockman said detectives are reviewing recent calls for service to identify whether the Suter matched the description in other crimes committed in the Flagstaff area.