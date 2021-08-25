Flagstaff police: Man arrested in tire slashings tied to Mount Elden knife attacks

Flagstaff police have traced separate incidents of tire slashings and violent confrontations near the Mount Elden trails back to a 34-year-old man who was arrested Monday.

Police initially arrested Christopher Suter on charges of criminal damage in a case of tire slashing, but later added aggravated assault and theft charges after making a connection to Aug. 15 reports of a man wielding a knife and attacking hikers near Mt. Elden trails.

In an attempt to locate the suspect in the tire slashing case, the Flagstaff Police Department posted a photo of a suspect donning khaki pants and a baseball cap to social media on Aug. 19.

The department says it received a call from a victim in the Elden incident who claimed that the man in the photograph on social media looked like the same person who had confronted them with a knife earlier in the month.

Police detectives working on the separate incidents assembled a photo lineup of the suspect and arrived at the conclusion that it was the same person. The photo lineup along with other evidence led detectives to add the additional assault and theft charges, police say.