Flagstaff police looking for armed shooting suspect

Flagstaff police are searching for Juan Bernardo-Valenzuela Santa Cruz in connection with a shooting early Sunday.

The shooting happened shortly before 3:30 a.m. Sunday at a home on South Yale Street, according to Flagstaff Police Department spokesman Sgt. Odis Brockman. Brockman said the shooting stemmed from an argument and the victim's injuries were non-life-threatening.

Officials said the suspected shooter has been "tentatively identified" as Cruz of Flagstaff. He was described as a 130-pound, 5-foot-7 Hispanic male with dark-colored hair. A vehicle description was not immediately available.

He is believed to be armed, according to Brockman. Police are seeking the public's help in locating Cruz. Officials warned not to approach the man, but instead, call the Flagstaff Police Department at 928-774-1414 or Silent Witness at 928-774-6111. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online at https://new.tipsubmit.com/en/create-report/anonymous/flagstaff.az.gov?fbclid=IwAR1afIbZXDpROt05VITzPNRq6NfrTdSF01TEjrvGkSixahuYM_wqOFbSMS0.

