Flagstaff police investigates string of possible opioid deaths

On Saturday, police responded to two deaths and a third nonfatal overdose around the city.

The first person was pronounced dead on the scene of East Cottage Avenue, according to police information. First responders tried to save the victim, but were unsuccessful.

Police are waiting for an autopsy to show the person’s official cause of death, but investigators found blue M30 pills at the scene.

The second person was reported as being unresponsive at East Maple Avenue, and police found another bag of blue M30 pills at the scene of the person’s death. Investigators are awaiting an autopsy in the case.

A third person was reported as being unresponsive at North Grandview Drive, but was revived and transported to the hospital for additional medical treatment. Police investigators spoke with the person, who said they had taken a blue M30 pill before losing consciousness.

Hernandez said the pill isn’t impacting any part of the community differently than others.

“There’s no [pattern] in regard to who is overdosing,” Hernandez said. “It’s a matter of availability of the pill being in the community.”