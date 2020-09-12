Flagstaff police explain policies to Council in response to continued protests

Judges must consider the severity of the crime, whether the suspect poses an immediate threat to the safety of the officer or others, and whether the suspect is actively resisting arrest or attempting to evade arrest.

Whether an officer's use of force is reasonable must be judged from the officer's perspective from the moment of their decision where circumstances are tense and uncertain. It must also be judged from the perspective of a "reasonable officer" as opposed to the perspective of an average civilian with hindsight.

Sullivan then brought up how the department addresses officers willing to protect their own from discipline as opposed to reporting violations to superiors. Flagstaff officers are expected to stop another officer from using illegal force, and required to report any perceived illegal action to supervisors.

The department tries to frame reporting and stopping another officer’s unlawful use of force as helpful for everyone. If an officer interferes when a colleague is frustrated or having a bad day, it could stop an unlawful use of force from happening and protect the officer and the entire department in the long run.