Flagstaff police, deputies called out to reports of fireworks, illegal campfires over July 4th weekend

Despite larger community events being canceled within the City of Flagstaff due to COVID-19, it was still a busy Independence Day weekend for Flagstaff police and Coconino County deputies.

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office received almost double the call volume compared to the week before, while the Flagstaff Police Department responded to 40 reports of fireworks in the city despite the ordinance against fireworks and current city fire restrictions. Deputies reported 27 fire ban violations over the weekend including two citations for an illegal campfire.

Currently the city, county and U.S. Forest Service have enacted fire bans that include fireworks due to the high wildfire risk while forests are dry.

Charles Hernandez, spokesman for the Flagstaff Police Department, said the first report of fireworks began at 6:02 p.m., and continued through midnight. Hernandez said officers found ground-based fireworks like roman candles and aerial fireworks around the city. Fireworks were reported as far west as the Railroad Springs neighborhood, south to Lake Mary Road and east for the Christmas Tree neighborhood.

People setting the fireworks could have been arrested, but no suspects were found when officers arrived.