Flagstaff Police Department to publish monthly reports on criminal activity in Flagstaff

The Flagstaff Police Department will begin posting monthly crime statistics on the City of Flagstaff website.

January’s report has already been posted as of last week. Going forward, the department expects the previous month’s report to be finalized and posted on the first or second week of the current month.

Based on data released in the first monthly report, citizens can expect to find information on specific crimes such as burglary, assault, sexual offenses, arson and more -- including a comparison with averages on the year to date.

The FPD also released reports on traffic incidents, patrol operations and calls for service, along with data pertaining to community relations, department training and personnel.

The newly offered statistics are the culmination of three years’ work to upgrade the division’s record services -- which was budgeted for over the course of the project.