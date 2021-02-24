 Skip to main content
Flagstaff Police Department to publish monthly reports on criminal activity in Flagstaff
alert top story

Flagstaff Police Department to publish monthly reports on criminal activity in Flagstaff

Protecting and Serving in a Time of COVID

Officers Lorraine Zannini, left, and Kelly Brown have added N95 masks to their police uniforms as they work a shift with the Flagstaff Police Department in downtown Flagstaff in this April 2020 file photo.

 Jake Bacon, Arizona Daily Sun file

The Flagstaff Police Department will begin posting monthly crime statistics on the City of Flagstaff website.

January’s report has already been posted as of last week. Going forward, the department expects the previous month’s report to be finalized and posted on the first or second week of the current month.

Based on data released in the first monthly report, citizens can expect to find information on specific crimes such as burglary, assault, sexual offenses, arson and more -- including a comparison with averages on the year to date.

The FPD also released reports on traffic incidents, patrol operations and calls for service, along with data pertaining to community relations, department training and personnel.

The newly offered statistics are the culmination of three years’ work to upgrade the division’s record services -- which was budgeted for over the course of the project.

Officials with the FPD and the records division say the new system will allow local law enforcement agencies to capture and share a wider range of data than before. The record’s division is currently shared with the Northern Arizona University and Coconino County law enforcement agencies.

The department upgraded the records system in compliance with the National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS), which reports to the FBI. The record’s division had previously operated in line with national Uniform Crime Reporting standards.

The upgraded data reporting will provide more information than the previous UCR system, FPD spokesman Charles Hernandez said. 

The NIBRS data reporting system provides a greater sum of information, FPD officials say. With the new resources, officers can collect data on up to 10 criminal offenses within a single incident. 

“A difference between the two systems is that the UCR employs a hierarchy rule to recognize the most serious offense per incident, whereas under NIBRS, agencies are required to submit detailed information about all offenses committed in a single incident,” Hernandez said.

Hernandez said the change results in a combination of more information made available to the public and greater efficiency throughout the department. 

One way the department will look to increase efficiency is through identifying crime “hotspots” based on a more complete understanding of criminal activity. 

Through analyzing the new data, Hernandez said, the FPD expects to enhance public safety initiatives consistent with community-oriented policing, problem-oriented policing and other methods used to proactively prevent crime.

“Crime analysis helps enhance our proactive approach to preventing crimes as well as aids in identifying areas where we can allocate resources,” Hernandez said. 

The FPD employs a full-time crime analyst who collects data, identifies crime trends and disseminates information to law enforcement personnel.

Hernandez also mentioned the value of providing additional information to the community when it comes to proactive prevention.

“We can provide the community with statistics they can pass on to neighbors at neighborhood watch meetings. This will help strengthen our partnership with the community as we work together to prevent crime,” Hernandez said.

Apart from potentially containing more data, public records requests will continue to be processed in the same manner as they had prior.

County law enforcement announces new text to 911 system

Coconino County emergency dispatchers can now be reached by sending a text message to 911.

In a joint press release, the Flagstaff Police Department and Coconino County Sheriff's Office announced the new service Tuesday that is available to all citizens and visitors in the departments’ jurisdictions.

Texts sent to 911 will now be routed to the same dispatch center responsible for the calls, but the FPD emphasized that a call is still the preferred method of contact.

“During an emergency or life-threatening situation when seconds matter, a voice call is the best and fastest way for the 911 call taker to obtain and deliver life-saving information; whereas, a text message may take longer,” according to a statement released by the FPD.

The statement outlined several circumstances where text might be beneficial: when utilized by an individual who is hearing impaired, when a voice call places an individual in a dangerous situation, or when reception does not allow for a call.

The FPD asked the public to remember to provide an exact location and the nature of the emergency when sending a text to 911. Additionally, users should avoid sending videos or photos, using abbreviations or jargon and sending the message in a group text.

There are several limitations to the text to911 system, such as the potential to increase emergency response time, a message send failure in areas with poor reception or lack of support from third-party text services.

If a subject attempts to text 911 outside of a supported area, they will receive a bounce back message advising them to make a voice call instead.

“We believe the Text to 911 capability will enhance our services available to the communities we serve as we strive to exceed community expectations of our services,” the FPD statement said.

