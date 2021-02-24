Flagstaff Police Department to publish monthly reports on criminal activity in Flagstaff

The Flagstaff Police Department will begin posting monthly crime statistics on the City of Flagstaff website.
January’s report has already been posted as of last week. Going forward, the department expects the previous month’s report to be finalized and posted on the first or second week of the current month.
Based on data released in the first monthly report, citizens can expect to find information on specific crimes such as burglary, assault, sexual offenses, arson and more -- including a comparison with averages on the year to date.
The FPD also released reports on traffic incidents, patrol operations and calls for service, along with data pertaining to community relations, department training and personnel.
The newly offered statistics are the culmination of three years’ work to upgrade the division’s record services -- which was budgeted for over the course of the project.
Officials with the FPD and the records division say the new system will allow local law enforcement agencies to capture and share a wider range of data than before. The record’s division is currently shared with the Northern Arizona University and Coconino County law enforcement agencies.
The department upgraded the records system in compliance with the National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS), which reports to the FBI. The record’s division had previously operated in line with national Uniform Crime Reporting standards.
The upgraded data reporting will provide more information than the previous UCR system, FPD spokesman Charles Hernandez said.
The NIBRS data reporting system provides a greater sum of information, FPD officials say. With the new resources, officers can collect data on up to 10 criminal offenses within a single incident.
“A difference between the two systems is that the UCR employs a hierarchy rule to recognize the most serious offense per incident, whereas under NIBRS, agencies are required to submit detailed information about all offenses committed in a single incident,” Hernandez said.
Hernandez said the change results in a combination of more information made available to the public and greater efficiency throughout the department.
One way the department will look to increase efficiency is through identifying crime “hotspots” based on a more complete understanding of criminal activity.
Through analyzing the new data, Hernandez said, the FPD expects to enhance public safety initiatives consistent with community-oriented policing, problem-oriented policing and other methods used to proactively prevent crime.
“Crime analysis helps enhance our proactive approach to preventing crimes as well as aids in identifying areas where we can allocate resources,” Hernandez said.
The FPD employs a full-time crime analyst who collects data, identifies crime trends and disseminates information to law enforcement personnel.
Hernandez also mentioned the value of providing additional information to the community when it comes to proactive prevention.
“We can provide the community with statistics they can pass on to neighbors at neighborhood watch meetings. This will help strengthen our partnership with the community as we work together to prevent crime,” Hernandez said.
Apart from potentially containing more data, public records requests will continue to be processed in the same manner as they had prior.