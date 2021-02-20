Flagstaff Police Department releases information related to use-of-force incident

The Flagstaff Police Department released body camera footage, audio from 911 calls and police reports related to a use-of-force incident that occurred earlier this month. The full report was posted to the FPD’s transparency webpage.
The incident in question occurred while a man was being detained on Feb. 8. During the arrest, the man fell to the ground and was injured.
The department says that the officer in question was not found to have violated the law or department policies
“It has come to the attention of the Flagstaff Police Department that the public may have concerns about an incident where a member of the public sustained an injury during contact with our police officers. In an effort to be transparent, we are posting the police reports, 911 calls, and body camera videos of the encounter for the public to view on our transparency website,” The FPD said in a media release.