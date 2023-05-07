As spring replaces this past year’s harsh winter conditions, it is bringing many things with it: warm weather, the melting of the last mounds of snow and another string of catalytic converter thefts.

Catalytic converters are an essential part of an automobile’s exhaust system, located in the undercarriage and easily accessible from underneath the vehicle. The catalytic converter converts harmful chemicals a car’s engine produces, such as carbon monoxide and nitrogen oxides, into the “less bad” carbon dioxide and nitrogen.

While a car will still function without a catalytic converter, it cannot pass emissions testing, making driving it illegal. The car's health and efficiency will also be reduced and the unconverted pollutants from the exhaust are toxic to people and harmful to the environment.

The reason catalytic converters are one of the most commonly stolen auto parts is because of the valuable metals inside. Sections inside the converter, called “honeycombs” for their resemblance to beehives, are coated in valuable metals such platinum, rhodium or palladium.

The accessible location of most catalytic converters allows thieves to remove a converter in only one to two minutes. Once stolen, the scraps can sell for anywhere between $150 to $1,500, depending on the model of car from which the converter comes.

In 2022, Arizona ranked ninth in the nation for most catalytic converter thefts, according to insurance data from State Farm. Although most of the state’s thefts take place in the Phoenix metropolitan area, Flagstaff has also seen a rise in cases over the last two years.

The uptick in Flagstaff is likely because COVID-19 caused supply chain issues for the metals used in converters, dramatically raising their value.

Tasked with investigating catalytic converter theft is the Flagstaff Police Department (FPD). Michael Hansen has been with the FPD for nine years and is one of the detectives looking into converter thefts.

Despite Flagstaff’s rise in converter theft, Hansen said, there has only been one arrest related to catalytic converters. He said the low arrest rate for these crimes is because it is incredibly difficult to track a stolen converter without serial numbers.

“Bike thefts are even easier [to investigate] sometimes,” Hansen said. “Bike thefts, if we have a serial number, make them easier because we can track them in pawn records. Catalytic converters, they do not have serial numbers that actually attach them to a certain car.”

If a thief is not caught in the act of sawing off a converter, it is unlikely they will be caught at all as there will be no traceable paper trail when the converter is sold.

Hansen said the successful arrest, made in November 2021, was made possible in large part because a witness called the police while taking a video of a car they suspected to be involved in converter theft. He said it was thanks to the video that Hansen identified the car and apprehended two suspects. After obtaining a search warrant, an inspection of the car led to police discovering 12 catalytic converters in multiple luggage pieces.

Another reason it is difficult to investigate converter theft is because victims will likely not notice the converter is missing until they turn their car on and hear the trademark noise a converter-less vehicle makes. Hansen said some cases are reported when a driver turns their automobile on for the first time in days or even weeks, meaning the converter could have been stolen long before the police were aware of it.

Investigating converter theft in Flagstaff can be especially difficult, Hansen said, because police suspect the stolen converters are sold in Phoenix. He said Flagstaff does not have facilities where converters could be sold.

“That makes it really hard, because we don’t have [metal facilities] here,” Hansen said. “If we had that stuff here, it would be a little bit easier to track [converters] or at least conduct follow-up with these places.”

In response to the national rise in converter theft and the associated difficulties of investigating thefts, the newly introduced Preventing Auto Recycling Theft (PART) Act is under discussion in the Senate. The legislation would raise converter theft to a class 6 felony, meaning those convicted could face a maximum of 18 months in prison and a maximum fine of $150,000.

The PART Act would also require new catalytic converters to be marked with a traceable identification number.

Hansen said an identification number could potentially help with tracking stolen converters because buyers would be required to keep a log of the numbers, making it easier to prove a converter was stolen.

Under the PART Act, it would be illegal for anyone to buy, sell or advertise used catalytic converters, meaning a replacement converter would always need to come from a reputable seller.

Kodiak Namingha has worked for O’Reilly Auto Parts for eight years, managing the west Route 66 location for the past five. Namingha said even without the new legislation, it is important to buy converters from a reputable seller because they can guarantee there will be no missing parts.

“It’s better to buy [converters] from a reputable place because you can actually go all the way into those catalytic converters and punch out what we call honeycombs, because they look like honeycombs,” Namingha said. “You can punch those out and you wouldn’t be able to tell the difference between what’s inside and what isn’t. [Thieves] could still be taking that metal and then selling that catalytic converter.”

Converters become a more popular item during the spring and summer months at O’Reilly.

Namingha said last year O’Reilly sold nearly 40 converters only in the warmer months.

While managing an auto parts store in the Valley, Namingha said, converter theft became such a common problem he and his team started marking their converters themselves.

“When I was running my store down in Mesa, we had that problem a lot with our delivery vehicles,” Namingha said. “We got to the point where we would take a high-temperature paint, like a really bright orange, and just paint [the converters] all the way around so when people tried to sell our catalytic converters to junkyards, they would know it’s stolen.”

Depending on the vehicle model and the type of converter, Namingha said, a replacement converter from O’Reilly could cost anywhere from $100 to $2,000. That price does not include installation, which is not offered at O'Reilly. For full repairs, a victim of converter theft would likely need a mechanic.

Arron Stump has been the owner of Randy’s Downtown Garage for the last seven years. He said he has seen an increase in the number of missing catalytic converters over the last two years.

In 2022, Stump said, his shop treated 10 vehicles with missing catalytic converters.

“The most common has been Honda Pilots; that’s the easiest one to access,” Stump said. “[Pilots have] been the most common we’ve seen up here. A lot of Honda Elements. I know that Mitsubishi Outlanders, it’s pretty common on those, but we don’t have a lot of Outlanders in Flagstaff.”

Stump said there was one time when a thief went down a line of cars parked in front of Harkins, resulting in six cars in a row being brought to his shop.

“They were all parked at Harkins,” Stump said. “It was within a couple weeks. There were six cars in a row that came in. I think we had four of them all next to each other, waiting on insurance companies to pay for the catalytic converters.”

Buying and installing a new catalytic converter could cost between $2,000 and $3,000 depending on the vehicle, Stump said.

Hansen said during the times when converter theft was more prevalent, he and other detectives conducted multiple overnight stakeouts to try to catch thieves in the act of stealing.

To reduce converter theft, Hansen said, FPD tells the community to be mindful of where they are parking and talk with owners of apartment complexes about getting better video quality for their security cameras.