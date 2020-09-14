Flagstaff Police Department officer dies from apparent suicide

On Saturday, Sept. 12, the Flagstaff Police Department found Officer Jarrett Shughart dead at his home from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The Flagstaff Police Department officers arrived at Officer Shughart’s residence to conduct a welfare check, and upon arrival found him dead. There were no other people in the home at the time police arrived. The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office has assumed the investigation of Shughart’s death.
The City of Flagstaff and members of the Flagstaff Police Department extended their condolences to the officer’s family and friends. The department is working to provide the time and space for officers who need to grieve.
“Department personnel from dispatch up to administration and records personnel are still grieving the loss,” Flagstaff Police Department spokesman Charles Hernandez said. "We’re working through our emotions together.”
Shughart served the community with the Flagstaff Police Department since Oct. 13, 2014. During that time, he served as a field training officer. He was receiving ongoing treatment for a workplace injury, and was recently assigned to administrative work to ensure he did not agitate the injury.
At this time, the family is requesting privacy. On Monday, Hernandez said the family continues to work on funeral arrangements and that the department has appreciated the community's kind words of support, photos of Shughart and flowers.
The Crisis Intervention Stress Management Team is working with department personnel during this time of grief and loss. The Flagstaff Police Department would like to remind others in need of assistance to reach out to services available in the community.
Anyone contemplating suicide may contact the Behavioral Health Crisis Hotline at 1-877-756-4090 or WeCare Northern Arizona at 1-800-273-8252.
Follow-up may be directed to the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with their investigation of the incident. They will provide information as it becomes available.
