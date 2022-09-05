Flagstaff Police Department investigating suspicious death

The Flagstaff Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is looking into an incident involving a suspicious death, according to a press release Monday.

On Thursday at approximately 11 p.m., Flagstaff police officers on patrol located a male lying on the sidewalk in front of a restaurant on East Route 66. When they stopped to check on the male, he was found to have significant facial injuries and head trauma. The male was breathing, but he was not responsive to officers as they attempted to determine how the male sustained his injuries.

Paramedics were called to the location and provided emergency care for the man, then transported him to the Flagstaff Medical Center for further care. But despite their efforts, he was pronounced dead.

The man was identified as 35-year-old Donovan Young of Chinle. The cause of death is still pending investigation.

If anyone in the community has information that may assist with this investigation, please contact the Flagstaff Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (928) 774-1414, or Detective Hansen at (928) 679-4021 or mhansen@flagstaffaz.gov. You can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111.