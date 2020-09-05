Flagstaff Police Department investigating death on Agassiz Street

The Flagstaff Police Department is investigating a death Saturday morning north of NAU's campus.
Officers at the scene could be seen walking behind a taped off section of South Agassiz Street that included the homes 507 and 509 S. Agassiz St. Officers were walking in the alleyway and vacant lot behind the home that borders Franklin Avenue and San Francisco Street that is included in the crime scene.
An NAU Alert notified students that an "ongoing death-related police investigation" was occuring near Franklin and Agassiz Street at approximately 10 a.m.
Little information is known about the victim, the incident or whether there are suspects at this time.
Charles Hernandez, spokesman for the department, said he did not have information at this time and would release more information later today.
