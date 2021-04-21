Flagstaff Police Department: COVID-19 enforcement calls on the decline

Flagstaff police are responding to fewer calls related to enforcement of COVID-19 protocols, data released by the Flagstaff Police Department suggests.
The news comes as coronavirus restrictions have been eased in recent weeks throughout both the state and city. But police officials said the number of calls has been steadily declining for a few months, prior to regulations being lifted.
FPD spokesperson Odis Brockman said the department has received only four calls for service related to COVID-19 regulations since April 1, with a total of 213 COVID-related calls since the beginning of the pandemic.
Data released by the FPD suggests not only that there has been a decline in calls, but also how police officers responded to those calls over the course of the pandemic -- many resolved by police without resulting in an arrest, Brockman said.
“There have only been seven arrests as a result of calls for service related to COVID protocols. Of the 213 calls for service in the last year, the majority of the people contacted either complied or were trespassed from the location and left,” Brockman said.
Brockman explained: “There were a few that did not choose to leave and were arrested, either for not leaving (trespassing) or for causing a disturbance (disorderly conduct) and not for a violation of a specific COVID-19-related order."
One individual was charged with aggravated assault during a COVID-19 call after fighting with the arresting officer, according to information provided by the FPD.
There have been recent police incidents involving individuals spitting on an officer, Brockman said, but since April 1 none of these incidents have resulted in a COVID-19 concern or officer infection.
Overall, COVID-related calls have been on the decline since the beginning of the year, Brockman said, adding that the department is receiving fewer enforcement calls from businesses as well.
Local businesses were given the freedom to choose whether to implement their own COVID-19 regulations after Gov. Doug Ducey issued an executive order lifting business restrictions placed by cities, counties and towns on March 25.
Following the governor’s actions, the Flagstaff City Council encouraged businesses to continue enforcing mask mandates in a March 26 statement.
“Local businesses are allowed and encouraged to continue to require masks to enter their establishments. If a person refuses to wear a mask or leave your business upon a lawful request to leave, you may request assistance from the [Flagstaff] Police Department for trespassing,” the statement from Council said.
Data released by the FPD suggests that few, if any, businesses have requested police assistance since the executive order was issued.
While police have had to assist several businesses with enforcement throughout the pandemic, Brockman said there have been no calls directly related to COVID-19 regulations at businesses since April 1.