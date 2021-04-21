Flagstaff Police Department: COVID-19 enforcement calls on the decline

Flagstaff police are responding to fewer calls related to enforcement of COVID-19 protocols, data released by the Flagstaff Police Department suggests.

The news comes as coronavirus restrictions have been eased in recent weeks throughout both the state and city. But police officials said the number of calls has been steadily declining for a few months, prior to regulations being lifted.

FPD spokesperson Odis Brockman said the department has received only four calls for service related to COVID-19 regulations since April 1, with a total of 213 COVID-related calls since the beginning of the pandemic.

Data released by the FPD suggests not only that there has been a decline in calls, but also how police officers responded to those calls over the course of the pandemic -- many resolved by police without resulting in an arrest, Brockman said.

“There have only been seven arrests as a result of calls for service related to COVID protocols. Of the 213 calls for service in the last year, the majority of the people contacted either complied or were trespassed from the location and left,” Brockman said.