Flagstaff Police Chief placed on administrative leave

Flagstaff Chief of Police Dan Musselman has been placed on administrative leave, following growing public concern over the handling of an investigation into possible sex trafficking operations in local massage parlors.

The police department has confirmed that Chief Musselman is on leave, and that currently Deputy Chief Mansfield is the acting chief of police. The duration of the administrative leave was not disclosed.

"There will be no effect on our quality and level of service," said Odis Brockman, the Public Information Officer with the Flagstaff Police Department. He would not comment further on the investigation, and said there has not been, and will not be, a press release on the issue.

At the time of publication, the City Manager's office has not returned the Daily Sun's request for comment. However, the Daily Sun has learned that police were informed about the administrative leave by the chief himself via email.

"I'm utterly frustrated with the lack of transparency," Mayor Paul Deasy said, adding that he was not informed internally by city staff. "When I attempted to confirm with the active city manager, the city manager is out of town, and I got no response from staff."

Mayor Deasy said he requested court documents three weeks ago so that he could look into the massage parlor investigations further. He told the Daily Sun that his request has not been filled.

"If documents are being withheld from the mayor, what does that mean for the citizens?" Deasy said. "We're not being transparent; personnel issues can be handled internally, but there needs to be communication."