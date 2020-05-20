Flagstaff Police Chief Kevin Treadway set to retire in June

Treadway said he believes crime reduction starts with trust between the community and police officers.

“We just cannot effectively address community concerns without the help of folks in our community,” Treadway said. “How can you expect to truly form that partnership if you’re not transparent with those you police?”

On the other hand, he acknowledged that transparency can cause difficult conversations, especially in regard to officer-involved shootings. But Treadway feels those conversations are just as valuable.

“Many of those cases, once again, have formed a platform for us to have a deeper level discussion with our community about the very real dangers and challenges officers have every day and night they hit the streets to keep our community safe,” he said.

None of those conversations were more difficult for Treadway than when officer Tyler Stewart was shot and killed while on duty in 2014. Treadway described the experience as a “nightmare.”

Stewart’s death was the first officer death filmed on body camera in the country, and rocked the Flagstaff community. He added it was additionally difficult for him because he hired Stewart, sent Stewart through the police academy, and knew his father.