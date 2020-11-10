Flagstaff police and family search for answers in death of Tuba City man on Butler Avenue

"He was the parent we could go to who wouldn't deny us anything," Hernandez said. "He would always give us advice about making a life for ourselves ... He always instilled in our mind that we could do anything we wanted."

Kerley was found on Oct. 20 on the south side of the intersection in the planters near the sidewalk and benches.

Officers who first arrived on the scene pulled Kerley out of the planters and found him without a pulse. They attempted to revive him, but he was later declared dead after medics arrived.

At the scene, detectives noticed a large pool of blood near where Kerley was found and various blood spatters on the concrete in that area. Detectives noted there was dried blood on his lips and nose that also appeared to be swollen as if he had been struck.

Hernandez said her father had been going through a rough patch recently and had become dependent on alcohol. Their family was trying to help him, but the COVID-19 pandemic complicated their ability to care for him.

She wanted to speak to people who might be trying to manage their addiction or similar hardships.

"They're loved. They need to be loved," Hernandez said. "They don't need to be out there."