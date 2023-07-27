Elizabeth Archibeque’s 6-year-old son starved to death on March 2, 2020. On Thursday in Flagstaff, after pleading guilty to first-degree murder, she was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The victim and his 7-year-old brother were regularly kept inside a 21” x 25” bedroom closet for 16 hours a day and denied access to food and water.

Archibeque, according to testimony presented at her sentencing, did not allow her two sons to attend school. She also admitted to “enforcing” the policy that the boys be kept in the closet between the hours of 8 p.m. and noon every day.

According to the medical examiner, the 6-year-old victim weighed just 18 pounds at the time of his death.

Sgt. Melissa Seay with the Flagstaff Police Department was called by the state to testify Thursday. In 2020, Seay was one of the detectives investigating the child’s starvation death and the abuse of his brother.

She described the closet, which was lined with orange plastic. Seay said the room, which was no wider than three volleyballs stacked side by side, smelled “putrid” and “like urine.”

Archibeque told investigators at the time of her son’s death that the boys were kept in the closet as punishment for “stealing food.”

On the morning of the victim’s death, the older brother had tried to crawl out of the closet to retrieve food from the kitchen. Seay said Archibeque told her she had “caught” the boy and told him to get back inside the confined space. That was just a few hours before her younger son died.

On Thursday, the attorney for the state, Michael Tunink, projected pictures on the courtroom wall. Those pictures, taken by investigators and narrated by Seay on the stand, showed a refrigerator stocked with food, a freezer that held cuts of meet, frozen fruit and ice cream, and a pantry lined with boxes of cereal, soda, snacks and cookies.

Tunink made the case, in showing image after image of the food that investigators found in Archibeque’s home, that the issue was not that she had a “lack of resources.”

Also admitted into evidence were photos of both boys — those pictures were not shown in court, and Tunink asked that they remain sealed from public record due to their “upsetting nature.”

Starved over the years

At the time of his death, the victim weighed less than he did at his 1-year wellness-check appointment.

According to records obtained from the child’s physician by Seay, the boy weighed 27 pounds at age 5, 34 at age 4, 27 at age 3, 24 at age 2 and 18.5 pounds at age 1.

The victim’s surviving brother was described by Seay as “skeletal,” and was starving to such a degree that he was hospitalized and tube-fed at Phoenix Children’s Hospital for weeks.

Archibeque was also handed a consecutive 10-year sentence for the abuse of her 7-year-old. In addition to submitting a guilty plea for first-degree murder on May 24, she pleaded guilty to child abuse for her treatment of her surviving 7-year-old son.

“I have never seen something so horrific before in my life,” said Seay, who has been a police officer more than 21 years. She took several long pauses to contain tears on the witness stand on Thursday.

While the two boys were locked in a closet, their 4-year-old sister was allowed to attend school. On the morning of the victim’s death, Archibeque had set an alarm for 11 a.m. to make sure she got her daughter ready for school on time.

When investigators encountered all four of Archibeque’s children, her two daughters were described as “healthy and well-dressed.”

When Seay interviewed the 7-year-old boy, he was not wearing a shirt or shoes and was unable to eat normally as a result of malnutrition. His foster mother said his “arms were the size of a broom handle” and he “looked like he swallowed a beach ball” the day she met him, and was so used to kneeling in the closet he couldn’t straighten his legs for almost a year.

The three surviving siblings are being cared for in the same foster home. Their foster mother presented their victim statement to Coconino Superior Court Judge Ted Reed on the morning of Archibeque’s sentencing.

In her statement, the children’s foster mother spoke to the enduring trauma suffered by the victim’s 7-year-old brother in particular.

At an age when most children are attending second grade, Archibeque’s surviving son had to be pushed in a stroller and reminded that he could leave his room to use the bathroom, according to his foster mother’s testimony.

In her statement, she told the judge the boy had suffered brain damage and would remain developmentally delayed. She also said the two girls, despite the difference in their physical care, also suffered lasting emotional harm.

“They still play games set for four,” she told the judge.

Turning to Archibeque, the children’s foster mother said, “I am eternally saddened that you threw away the privilege of being a mother.”

Cycle of trauma?

Archibeque’s defense team did not present any evidence or call any witnesses on Thursday.

However, in her presentation, Archibeque’s attorney, Christine Brown told the court that “Lizzie” was not a monster, but rather the victim of extreme trauma.

Brown argued Archibeque had suffered years of physical and emotional abuse at the hands of the children’s father — Anthony Martinez. Prior to that, the defendant had survived multiple suicide attempts and setbacks after being born with methamphetamine dependency.

Brown said Archibeque and Martinez had started dating when the defendant was just 16. Not long after, Martinez allegedly demanded that Archibeque drop out of school because he didn’t want her to be in different classrooms without his supervision.

The defense argued Martinez’s “controlling and jealous behavior” continued after the children were born, and said Martinez never let Archibeque breastfeed or comfort the boys.

The girls were a different story. Archibeque’s attorney argued that when she was allowed, Archibeque had tried to be an adequate mother to her children.

According to Brown, Archibeque told her that after more than two years of incarceration at the Coconino County Detention Facility, she felt “more free behind bars than she was with him [Martinez].”

Archibeque appeared in person to face her sentence Thursday, a soft-spoken and diminutive 29-year-old woman with dark curly hair pulled into a high bun. For most of the morning, she kept her eyes downcast, her expression hidden from onlookers in the gallery.

During her statement to the court she said, “I don’t take this lightly, I blame myself. … I’m just grateful they’re in a home right now and I fully accept what is given to me [today]"

She added: "All I can do now is not give up on my three angels that are still here. My heart is shattered.”

Reed found Archibeque’s past “extreme trauma beginning at birth” to be a mitigating factor in her case. He also acknowledged she had “violated a very special position of trust as their mother.”

Reed found her crimes to be “absolutely heinous and cruel behavior,” especially given that she would have seen the boy’s declining condition, and had denied them outside contact and the ability to ask for help.

Ann Marie Martinez, the children’s grandmother, also lived in the apartment where the abuse occurred. She is set to stand trial beginning Jan. 25, 2024.

The children’s father also faces charges in this case and has entered a not-guilty plea. A date for his trial has not yet been set.