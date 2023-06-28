Salicia Remington has called her one-bedroom apartment off of Forest Meadows Street home for five years. Her son was born there -- at Woodcrest Apartments -- barely a year ago.

A young man shattered a window and entered their apartment uninvited on Friday, while Remington hid with her infant child in the bathroom. She told the Arizona Daily Sun that since that evening, the apartment doesn’t feel like the safe home it once was.

Remington said her fiance typically works nights, and that at about 5 p.m. on June 23 he left for work, leaving her and the child at home alone. Remington said she and her son were taking an evening nap when she heard someone jiggle the door handle. The door was locked.

“I thought maybe someone was coming home early,” Remington said. “I walked to the entryway and looked through the peephole to see if I could see who it is. I couldn’t recognize the guy. At first, I thought he looked like someone I knew.”

It soon became clear to Remington that she did not know the young man outside her house. He was wearing a hoodie and appeared to be mumbling to himself.

“Two minutes pass and he’s seeming frantic,” she said. “He was wandering around the porch and sitting in the chairs. I quickly realized it was weird that he wasn’t leaving.”

Growing increasingly more frightened, the mother called 911 and said she remembers whisper-yelling to the operator.

According to police reports, by the time Remington dialed 911, dispatch had already received three separate reports of a suspicious person from citizens in the area and were on their way to Woodcrest Apartments.

“It sounded like they were trying to get in. I remember thinking, the door is not going to hold up,” Remington said.

Remington locked herself and her son in the bathroom. A moment later she heard glass shatter.

“I was trying to nurse my son to keep him quiet,” Remington said.

Unable to hear much over the running bathroom fan, she stayed on the line with a 911 dispatcher, who asked her to continue breathing into the phone so that she could verify that Remington was still safe and on the other end of the call.

“She told me, ‘You don’t have to say anything. The police are on the way.’ I was crouching on the floor thinking about what would happen if I was confronted. Maybe five minutes into the whole thing, I texted my fiance and I told him I was hiding,” Remington said.

He called a family friend and rushed back to their apartment, but the police arrived first.

“They broke down the door to make sure I was OK,” Remington said. “They were here really fast. I was more in shock than anything, scrambling to have any semblance of normal. They broke down the door to make sure I was OK. [The officer] apologized and said, ‘Better safe than sorry, right?’ I was like, 'Yes, thank you for kicking in my door and making sure I’m OK.'”

The police did identify themselves and knocked before forcing entry. According to police reports, responding officers noticed Remington’s broken window, but didn’t find the suspect inside her apartment.

“The guy tried to smash [the window] for some reason, and he smashed his arm pretty bad. There were pools of blood everywhere,” she said.

According to police reports, Remington’s window was one of two that were broken that Friday in the same apartment complex.

She said she found the broken window especially disturbing when she realized that the windows in the apartment had been unlocked. There had been a fan set up in the living room window -- which could have provided another point of entry.

The window that was shattered in the young family’s apartment was near a gaming console, but it appears that nothing was stolen from Remington’s home.

She said a trail of blood ran from her apartment out to another unit, and that she heard what she thought was one of the police officers yelling “freeze!”

Flagstaff police officers who responded to the scene followed the blood trail from Remington’s door to another apartment in the complex. After announcing their presence, they forced entry into that apartment as well.

Officers discovered more blood inside and determined that the suspect was taking a shower.

When he left the bathroom, the suspect was placed under arrest for first-degree trespass. He is younger than 18 and could face felony charges.

Police called medics with Flagstaff Fire Department to examine the suspect’s wounds after he was put in handcuffs. According to police reports, while breaking and entering, the suspect suffered a serious cut on his right hand.

The cuts the suspect sustained were severe enough that, according to police reports, the suspect was taken to the pediatric intensive care unit at Flagstaff Medical Center.

The suspect allegedly appeared to be in a “state of delirium” and was “extremely agitated and unfocused.” At one point a police officer claimed the young man yelled that he was involved with the cartel and would be killed for coming into contact with the Flagstaff Fire Department and police.

The juvenile suspect was given two sedative injections en route to the hospital, and police reports indicate he still seemed agitated.

The officers who remained on the scene collected blood swabs for evidence.

Neither Remington nor her baby were physically injured during the break-in, but the incident has left a lasting mark emotionally.

“I feel stuck. It’s way different for me. My son was napping, then not napping, then moved from room to room -- maybe he felt my anxiety. But now, it’s business as usual for him. He’s OK. He’s just playing as usual. For me there’s definitely some trauma there,” Remington said.

Remington said the building’s maintenance team repaired the door frame later that night. The shattered window was also boarded temporarily.

While the couple has considered moving, changing their schedules and installing new safety and security measures, Remington said those moves only go so far to ease the mind of a mother.

“I’m a natural mama ... my baby was born in this apartment in the living room, but at what point does your home not feel like a home anymore? That break-in is such a violation. Even if the windows are fixed, and the door frame is fixed, even if we add security measures and everything, it’s still a big deal and it makes things different,” she said.

Because the suspect was captured, the police investigation has been closed, according to Flagstaff police spokesperson Jerry Rintala.