Flagstaff mental health specialists partner to respond to crisis 911 calls

During the past year, Terros was dispatched 1,642 times in Coconino County. Terros expects its call volume to increase after the change.

Before this policy change, Gest explained that officers would be sent to the scene of mental health calls, and then would have to think to call Terros in order for them to respond. He was happy that now Terros can be looped into the crisis situation as soon as it's needed.

In 2019, only 339 of Terros' total calls were at the request of law enforcement, while the department managed a few thousand mental health calls.

"Mental health professionals come into the call asking 'how can we help this individual?'" Gest said. "We really focus on that, being able to sort of spend time and have discussion, express empathy and use the resources and support we have that are unique to crisis responders, that police don't really have the ability to do, as well as connecting people to ongoing resources.

"We recognize that someone is having a crisis today, we might be able to deescalate today," Gest added. "But if nothing else really changes, the person might go into a crisis again soon."