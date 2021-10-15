Flagstaff massage therapist's license suspended amid sexual assault allegations

Williams' license suspension will now move to an evidentiary hearing in front of a state administrative law judge within 60 days. During the upcoming hearing, Williams will be given the opportunity to submit evidence and arguments on his behalf.

According to an overview of the board’s initial review, a history of disciplinary actions from state regulators dating back more than two decades factored into Williams’ suspension.

Williams was present for the board meeting Friday and disputed an allegation that he knowingly falsified information on his application for a massage therapy license submitted in 2011. He was issued a massage therapy license that year by members of the Arizona State Board of Massage Therapy.

When Williams submitted his application for licensing, the board alleges he falsified his application by failing to disclose past disciplinary action and legal convictions.

The board said Williams failed to disclose a 2002 felony charge and a probationary order issued in 1994 by another state regulatory board, the Arizona State Board of Physical Therapy, for engaging in a sexual relationship with a client.