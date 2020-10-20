Flagstaff man found dead at corner of Butler Avenue and San Francisco Street

The Flagstaff Police Department is investigating the death of a Flagstaff man who was found on the corner of a busy intersection Tuesday morning.

The man was identified as 53-year-old Patrick Kerley of Flagstaff. Kerley was found at the intersection of East Butler Avenue and North San Francisco Street. Police officers had established a crime scene and blocked off traffic and a part of the sidewalk for most of the day.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Officers responded to the scene at 8:23 a.m. after receiving a report of a man not breathing, according to the Flagstaff Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers located the man and began life-saving measures. Medical personnel assisted the officer once on scene, but the man was declared dead after being transported to the Flagstaff Medical Center.

The police department is investigating the death as a possible homicide. The Coconino County Medical Examiner's Office will determine the cause of the man's death.

The Flagstaff Police Department Criminal Investigation Unit at 928-774-1414 or you may provide information through Silent Witness 928-774-6111.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 3 Angry 1