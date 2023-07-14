Just as the operations to fight on the Flat Fire began on Monday, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office arrested the man who accidentally started the fire.

A week later, fire crews continue to work the 156-acre Flat Fire, about 4.5 miles north of Flagstaff. The fire was at about 5% containment throughout much of the week, but officials say the blaze is now 32% contained. As of July 13, the estimated cost of fighting the fire is $340,000, according to Coconino National Forest officials.

Based on how little the fire has grown throughout the week, containment is likely to increase rapidly as areas of the fire near containment lines burn out, creating a large buffer between burning and unburned areas.

Fire officials said crews have spent the week constructing containment lines on the east and west flanks of the fire and securing those lines and monitoring fire behavior.

The news comes as an interagency team has been working with local agencies and business to communicate the current extreme risk of fire danger.

A Flagstaff resident is being charged with reckless burning and violating the county fire ban. He was allegedly working to clear weeds and cheatgrass off of a neighbor’s property when the fire began.

“According to what he told the deputy, he created a pile of dead grass or dead vegetation in a fire pit. And he told the deputy that he threw a match on to the pile, which lit up faster than he expected. Before he knew it, the fire spread out of the pit and into surrounding grassy area on the property and the wind carried the fire to the surrounding forest service land,” Flagstaff Patrol Lieutenant John Jameson told the Arizona Daily Sun. “He did not have enough water present to put out the fire, or a phone on him to summon help immediately.”

The fire was called in shortly afterwards by a neighbor.

Jameson said for a class one misdemeanor in this case, the resident could see a more than $3,000 fine and up to six months of jail time, although that is yet to be determined in court. It is not clear whether he will also be charged for federal violations by the Forest Service, which continues to fight the fire.

Meanwhile, the Forest Service continues to investigate the cause of several other human-caused fires in recent weeks.

Jennifer Diamond is one member of the Fire Prevention Education Team that has been working in Flagstaff throughout the week to educate the public as to the current extreme fire risks. Although Diamond could not comment on the Flat Fire, she said she could never recommend the burning of cheatgrass or other weeds given the current conditions.

“Absolutely not, I would never suggest that at this time,” she said. “I do encourage defensible space and removing weeds around your home. But obviously not by dropping a match.”

Diamond said there are many other ways that people can accidentally start wildfires that they need to be aware of, be it while recreating or simply traveling from one place to another.

Although the heavy winter and precipitation many areas of the state saw this spring pushed back fire season several months, now that the weather has turned hot and dry, the growth in plant life the wet weather encouraged is “ready to burn.”

Diamond said that makes it even easier for a fire to start and grow, and residents and visitors need to be extra careful to ensure they do not set off such a spark.

That means following rules associated with fire restrictions. Currently stage 1 fire restrictions are in effect across much of northern Arizona. Those ban fires, charcoal, coal and wood stoves, except within a developed recreation site. Smoking is also prohibited, except within an enclosed vehicle, building or a developed recreation site.

But Diamond said a huge number of fires are actually caused by motor vehicles.

“There have been over 800 fires in Arizona [so far this year] and our top causes are related to vehicles, target shooting and campfires.”

Vehicles can cause wildfires in numerous ways, from unsecured chains on trailers dragging on pavement and causing sparks, to hot exhaust systems igniting grass, Diamond said.

A catalytic converter exhaust system for example can heat up to over 1,000 degrees, she said. Should such a system be parked over or next to dry grass, it can easily ignite and get out of control.

“As a fire investigator, when there is a wildfire on the side of the road, I'll hear the public chattering about, ‘Oh, it must have been a cigarette that somebody threw out the window,’ which is definitely a cause that that can happen. But typically it's not. It's the dragging chains, it's the tires, it's the brakes, it's the catalytic converters and exhaust systems,” Diamond said. “So I think by just making that known that that's a possibility, that maybe people will be a little more cautious.”

Diamond said the risk of sparking wildfires posed by vehicles can often be greatly reduced simply be ensuring a vehicle is well maintained, and that chains on trailers are properly secured.

“You know, we're in Arizona, it's the middle of summer, it's over 100 degrees [in many places]. It's time to be to be cautious and be careful on your actions,” she said. “Before you go and visiting areas, there's a website called wildlandfire.az.gov. And that's where people can find out more about fire restrictions in their area and about fire prevention tips and reminders. So that website is pretty helpful if you're looking to find out if, for instance, target shooting is restricted in their area or not.”