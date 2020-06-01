Flagstaff gathering spends moments before statewide curfew on Sunday night in prayer

Mayor Coral Evans admitted that while she and Gov. Ducey have not seen eye-to-eye on many topics over the past few months, she hoped that everyone would stay safe and abide by the governor’s order.

“I realize that it is yet another disruption in a year of disruptions. I really want to say that I believe we all need to be unified in our approach when it comes to moving our communities forward,” Evans said.

In her mind, the stress, anger and fear in response to COVID-19, the economic downturn and the death of George Floyd are all understandable emotions. To pave a way forward, she quoted the United States Constitution’s preamble that states all people are created equal and have the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. In her mind, that’s where the conversation needs to start to bridge these many divides.

“We need to get on the same page with that if we’re going to get through the economic, health, cultural, class and race crises,” Evans said.

The pastors took a moment to pray over Evans, Vice Mayor Adam Shimoni, Deputy Chief Dan Musselman and spokesman Charles Hernandez of the Flagstaff Police Department. People joined and raised their hands above them as they prayed for their safety.