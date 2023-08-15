Soon, students will return to classes at Coconino Community College, but last week Flagstaff’s first responders took advantage of the mostly empty halls to stage active shooter training.

In 2022 there were 50 active shooter incidents in 25 states across the United States. Those shootings happened in outdoor open spaces, residences, government and educational institutions, healthcare facilities and houses of worship, according to data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

That’s why, for the past two years, the Flagstaff Police Department has partnered with CCC to conduct scenario-based training at the Lone Tree Campus. The facility can be used to imitate conditions in a number of places that might be targeted by a shooter.

Last week, simulated gunfire echoed outside the school. Inside, actors played the roles of victims and assailants, allowing first responders to work through possible active shooter situations in as close to a real-life situation as possible.

“We’ll be using simulated weapons and distractions to kind of create the stress for our officers,” said Lt. Collin Seay with the Flagstaff Police Department (FPD). “We try to make it as realistic as possible while making it extremely safe for our staff.”

Outside the building, police tape snapped in the wind as it carried in storm clouds. Behind the tape, two fire engines were staged where an incident command would be set up in the event of a real-life active shooter situation.

The inclusion of the fire department during scenario-based training is crucial, according to FPD. The recent training week was not only meant to prime officers to stop an active shooter, but also provide an opportunity to practice cooperating with other first responders.

“With active shooter training, we play a big role in what would actually happen in a real-life scenario,” said Flagstaff Fire Department engineer paramedic Josh Crane. “We would be responding with Flagstaff Police Department. Our role is definitely to support them in their initial response of taking down a shooter.”

Flagstaff police Sgt. Jerry Rintala said depending on the incident, of course, fire or police might take command of the situation. In the event of a flood, fire might be directing police — telling leadership on scene where roadblocks needed to be set up, for example. During an active shooter situation, police would be leading the charge.

“We do a lot of staging with PD, whether it’s for domestic violence, a fight in progress. The one thing that we’ve found is we communicate really good with each other, whether that’s on scene or radio,” Crane said.

Seay said because clear communication is crucial between the two agencies, there is value in practicing a unified response — even if the crews work together on smaller incidents.

A mass shooting is a different animal than a fire, flood or fight.

Rintala said the first police officer on site has a first priority of neutralizing a threat. After that, there has to be a coordinated command to make sure every subsequent arriving officer or paramedic knows what to do next.

“Our focus would be to stop any type of attack that might happen, but then transition to helping people and saving lives," Seay said. "So we would be working with fire and getting them into a scene that was previously very, very dangerous, and then getting medical staff in there to help the people that are injured and need help."

Crane said firefighters, like police officers, walk into their work not knowing what any given day will bring, so they have to be ready to face any risk or hazard that crops up in the community.

The reality of mass shootings in America is something they have to plan for as much as they plan for a house fire.

“I definitely think our world has changed a lot," Crane said. "This is unfortunately becoming more common. We’ve worked with the police department and they’ve set us up with some tactical gear. Now the firefighters, the engines here in town, have bulletproof vests as well as tactical helmets that are very similar to what the police use. In situations like this, active shooter, that’s stuff that we would be donning, and then going in and helping them do those rescues on potential victims."

Rintala, by virtue of his rank, said he’s received federal training to set up and run incident commands for emergencies such as mass shootings. At all times, he needs to be primed to respond, despite the fact that most days he’s managing the department's Facebook page.

The public information officer is trained to respond to a mass shooting in Flagstaff, but so is the rest of the department.

Seay said the department tries to prepare every officer to respond to an active shooter event — which is why the training takes place over the course of a week. Incorporating firefighters in the scenarios is also something that will continue, he said.

“It’s important for us because we need to protect our community. We live in a great place, we hope this would never happen, but around the world and around the country it happens far too often and you have to be prepared. We’re doing more of a precaution to be safe and be ready in case something like that did happen here,” Seay said.