Flagstaff crime and courts year in review: Steven Jones case, Black Lives Matter protests and COVID-19

The complex case is going through the Coconino County Superior Court, where each of the family members has retained their own attorney.

Pandemic court closures, delays

The impact this year's closures had on the courts cannot be understated. It's possible the court system will continue to see the effects for years to come.

Several trials whose conclusions were expected this year were delayed by months. Some new cases were able to move forward a bit, but for many months it was unclear whether any trials would occur this year. Lawyers struggled to interview witnesses to establish facts for motions and arguments. In the courtroom, judges now manage conference calls as opposed to court decorum.

Trials have been allowed to resume, but it's still only a fraction of what it the system was built to run.

Releasing non-violent inmates

