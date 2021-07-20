Flagstaff court appearance scheduled for Cottonwood man charged in U.S. Capitol breach

A tipster alerted the FBI of Entrekin’s identity in January after identifying him through publicly available photographs, many of which had been widely shared on social media.

Entrekin claims to have been unaware that he was not allowed to enter the Capitol building, describing that he felt the crowd was "herded" inside, according to investigators.

But a security video shows Entrekin did not appear to be pushed into the Capitol as he ignored a "blaring alarm," the FBI said.

Investigators further disputed the claims using videos obtained from Entrekin's phone, citing verbal comments suggesting he was aware that rubber bullets and tear gas was used on the crowd.

“Still, he pushed forward and entered the Senate Parliamentarian’s office,” according to the complaint.

Once inside, authorities say Entrekin videotaped papers strewn across the floor and broken windows. Distressed, he exited the building but reentered a short time later to join in “USA” chants.

“Wow, Mom. I wish you were here with me. It’s really exciting here. It’s joyful and it’s sad at the same time,” Entrekin said as he entered the crypt inside the Capitol, according to court documents.