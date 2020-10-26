Flagstaff City Council asks for more information on detox center and police alternative response models

There was consensus among Council that change needed to occur, but the specifics are still left to be determined.

Like the council, Musselman felt the time was right to create a solution that fits. But he, like some on the council, worried about including so many people in the conversation that a plan wouldn't materialize.

"I think we need to strike while the iron is hot and move forward," Musselman said. "I'm fine with including whoever we want to include in the conversation, but sometimes you get so many people involved it just bogs [the process] down."

Vice mayor Adam Shimoni was eager to act, but raised concern about not including voices from communities.

"I do think we need to do things through a culturally sensitive lens because there's a lot of folks that have lost trust in our systems — whether that's government, policing, or whatever it might be," Shimoni said. "They've lost trust in our models, and they don't buy in."